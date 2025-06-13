Nothing Phone 3 revealed to be manufactured in India- All details

Nothing’s first true flagship, the Phone 3, is officially launching on July 1, 2025, globally. The smartphone is slated for several changes and upgrades, creating curiosity over what Nothing has planned for the new generation model. While we are awaiting the official unveiling of Phone 3, Nothing has started to tease the product to create a buzz. Now, in a new teaser, the company revealed that the Nothing Phone 3 will be locally manufactured in India. This move could add value to Nothing’s presence in the Indian market, as it has been one of the crucial markets with a huge fan base. Know what the company has been planning, and how Indian manufacturing is expected to enhance its image around the world. Nothing’s upcoming flagship, the Phone 3, will be manufactured in India.(Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3 to be locally manufactured in India

On Thursday, the UK-based smartphone maker, Nothing, confirmed that it will locally manufacture its upcoming flagship phone, the Nothing Phone 3, in India. The smartphone will be developed at Nothing’s manufacturing facility in Chennai. The facility is reported to have 500 employees, with 95% of them being women. With local production, Nothing claims to increase efficiency, shorten lead times, and meet market demand more quickly. India is now rapidly becoming a crucial market for manufacturing technological products, which could help Nothing build a strong presence in the country.

Akis Evangelidis, Co-Founder and India President, said, “India has been an important market for us ever since the very beginning of Nothing. Every one of our smartphones has been manufactured here, and Phone (3) proudly joins that list. As we accelerate our growth here, we’re doubling down on our investment in local manufacturing, talent, and innovation, fully aligned with the Make in India vision.”

Alongside local manufacturing, Nothing also plans to improve post-sales services with five service centres in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The company also has 20 priority desks, and 10 more will be added, along with more than the authorised service centres. Nothing has also expanded its store presence from 2000 at the beginning of last year to now operating 10000 stores. Therefore, with local manufacturing, the company has also envisioned bringing an enhanced user experience throughout the purchasing process, bringing more credibility to the brand.

Nothing Phone 3 launch

The Nothing Phone 3 is slated for major design and performance upgrades this year. Reports suggest that the smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, providing users with a flagship performance. Additionally, Nothing has been teasing major changes to the design by removing the glyph light interface. Therefore, if you have been planning for a smartphone upgrade, you may want to consider the Nothing Phone 3.