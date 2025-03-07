Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs OnePlus 13R: Which mid-ranger should you buy?

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs OnePlus 13R: The Nothing Phone 3a series is here and it has been making headlines since the launch. While people are talking about the unique design, the smartphone does come with some eye-catching features and specifications that are competing with some of the costlier smartphones. Talking about the new Nothing Phone 3a Pro, it has been winning hearts under Rs.30000 segment. Therefore, to know if it's worth the hype, we have compared the smartphone’s specifications with the new OnePlus 13R, which is slightly expensive but is a great competitor of the new Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Check out the detailed comparison and know if you should buy the new Phone 3a Pro at Rs.13000 less than the OnePlus 13R. Check out the detailed comparison of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro and OnePlus 13R. (Nothing/ OnePlus)

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series now available on Flipkart with guaranteed exchange value and exclusive offers

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs OnePlus 13R: Design and display

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro comes with a unique and fresh design that no one can copy or anyone can see in the market. The smartphone brings a transparent glass back with a customisable glyph light interface, making the design stand out from the crowd of similar looking mid-range phones. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R design resembles its flagship sibling, the OnePlus 13 with a circular camera module, aluminium frame, and a premium design.

The Phone 3a Pro comes with an IP64 rating, making it splash resistant and it also features a Panda Glass for display protection. Whereas, the OnePlus 13R comes with an IP65 rating which is slightly better than the Nothing device. OnePlus 13R also features a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection against impact.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a Pro Unboxing

For display, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a 6.77-inch Flexible AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. While the specs look promising, the smartphone misses out on HDR support. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The display also comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR Vivid, and ProXDR support, making your viewing experience better.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs OnePlus 13R: Performance and battery life

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with Qualcomm’s AI architecture, offering a major boost in supporting advanced AI features. It comes with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R has a better processor with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This is a flagship segment processor, offering a major performance boost and AI experiences. It also offers a 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, which may offer a better performance than the Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus

In terms of battery life, the Phone 3a Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports a 45W fast charging. Whereas, the OnePlus 13R comes equipped with a 6000mAh battery that comes with an 80W SuperVOOC charger.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs OnePlus 13R: Camera

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 60x in-sensor zoom. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R also comes with a triple camera setup that features a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens. For selfies, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a 50MP front-facing camera and the OnePlus 13R features a 16MP selfie camera.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs OnePlus 13R: Price

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro comes with a starting price of Rs.29999 for 8GB+128GB variant. Whereas, the OnePlus 13R comes at a starting price of Rs.42999 for the12GB+256GB storage variant.