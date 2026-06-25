Nothing Phone 4b design officially confirmed; Blue, white and black variants tipped ahead of launch

Nothing’s upcoming Phone 4b is already drawing attention weeks before its official debut. The company has built a reputation around its transparent-inspired design approach, and every new launch tends to spark discussion about how the device will look. Ahead of the July 7 launch, a fresh set of leaked renders has surfaced online, offering what may be the most detailed preview of the Phone 4b so far. Nothing Phone 4b smartphone is set to launch in India on 7 July, 2026. (Nothing) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

Nothing Phone 4b: Leaked Images Hint at Familiar Design Nothing has officially revealed the design and key details of its upcoming budget-friendly smartphone, the Nothing Phone 4b, ahead of its launch. In line with renders shared earlier today by tipsters Abhishek Yadav and Debayan Roy, the official reveal confirms that Nothing is sticking to its familiar design formula. The phone features a rear panel inspired by the brand’s signature transparent look, complete with visible screws, flat edges, and rounded corners.

One of the leaked images showcases a blue version of the handset, while another suggests that black and white variants could also be part of the lineup. The device appears to feature the company’s Glyph lighting system arranged horizontally across the back, similar to the setup seen on the Phone 4a.

The camera layout shown in the renders includes two rear sensors placed in large circular cutouts on the left side. Unlike some recent Nothing phones that used larger camera housings, these sensors appear to sit directly on the back panel. A pill-shaped section between the cameras and Glyph lighting houses the LED flash and what appears to be another sensor. This arrangement creates a balanced look across the rear panel.

The phone is also shown with a flat frame and curved corners. While the frame appears metallic in the leaked images, reports indicate the final device may use a plastic body.

More Colour Options Expected According to the leaked material, the Phone 4b may arrive in three colour options: blue, white and black. Among these, the blue model stands out because the coloured background highlights the design elements beneath the transparent-inspired panel. Roy has also claimed that the handset could come equipped with stereo speakers.

Nothing Drops Early Design Hints The leak emerged shortly after Nothing India shared a teaser video on social media with the message, “Pause to see Phone (4b).” The clip featured pages filled with hand-drawn smartphone sketches, seemingly offering clues about the upcoming device.

However, the teaser included several different camera arrangements, making it difficult to determine which design will eventually reach consumers. While the company has clearly started teasing the device, the final appearance remains under wraps.

Nothing Phone 4b: India Launch Date and Expected Price Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone 4b will launch in India on July 7. Company co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis recently stated that the handset will be positioned below the Phone 4a in the brand’s product range, signalling the role the new b-series could play in the future lineup.

Current reports suggest the Phone 4b could carry a price tag of around ₹30,000, though official pricing details will only be revealed at launch. More details regarding specifications, features and pricing are expected to emerge as the July 7 launch date approaches.