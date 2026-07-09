Nothing Phone 4b hands-on: Nothing didn't cut the fun to cut the price

Nothing Phone 4b first impression: The mid-range smartphone market has become less about surprising buyers with new features and more about getting the fundamentals right. That's exactly where the Nothing Phone (4b) seems to place its bet. Nothing has never really made an "entry" smartphone before. Every product from the company, right from the Phone (1) to the flagship Phone (3), was built around the idea of feeling special, transparent design and all. The Nothing Phone (4b) is the company's first real attempt at a mobile phone for people who just want a good Nothing experience without paying flagship money.

The Nothing Phone (4b) is priced starting at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

After spending some time with the Phone (4b), my first impression is that Nothing isn't trying to reinvent the mid-range smartphone. Instead, it is taking the design language people already associate with the brand and pairing it with hardware that aims to deliver a dependable everyday experience. Whether that works in the long run will depend on my full review, but here's what stood out during my initial hands-on.

Design: It still feels like a Nothing phone

Nothing Phone 4b comes in three colour options.

The biggest talking point is, unsurprisingly, the design. The transparent-inspired rear panel and the new Glyph Bar immediately make the Nothing Phone (4b) recognisable. It doesn't look like every other phone on the shelf, and that's still one of Nothing's biggest strengths.

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The Nothing Phone (4b) comes in three colour options: Black, White, and Blue. There’s also a special RCB Edition. I got the blue one to experience, and it looks genuinely striking in hand, not the loud, in-your-face blue some brands go for, but a calmer, almost pastel shade that photographs well and doesn't scream for attention. The polycarbonate back has a soft, matte finish that resists fingerprints reasonably well, and the device feels dense without tipping into "heavy" territory. I like that the company hasn't abandoned its identity even while introducing a more affordable series.

On the other hand, it carries an IP64 rating, and the company claims it's been tested to withstand dunks in 25 cm of water for up to 20 minutes, as well as extreme temperature swings. Whether that holds up in daily chaos, monsoon commutes, and accidental spills, is something I'll test properly before the final verdict.

Display: Smooth enough for daily use

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{{^usCountry}} On the front is a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Scrolling through the interface feels fluid, animations remain smooth, and the panel gets bright enough for outdoor visibility during my brief testing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the front is a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Scrolling through the interface feels fluid, animations remain smooth, and the panel gets bright enough for outdoor visibility during my brief testing. {{/usCountry}}

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This isn't the kind of display that surprises you with flagship-level brightness or resolution, but it gets the basics right. Watching videos and reading articles felt comfortable, which is exactly what most buyers in this segment expect.

Performance: Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 does the job

Nothing has gone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 here, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. In the short time I've had with it, day-to-day use like messaging, YouTube, opening the camera, switching between a dozen open apps has felt smooth, with none of the stutter you sometimes get on smartphones in this bracket. Nothing OS's own tuning seems to be doing some of the heavy lifting, too, since the company claims noticeable gains in both CPU and GPU performance over its own last-gen budget phone. Gaming and sustained performance are areas I'll reserve judgment on until I've spent more time with the device, but for regular users, the overall experience felt responsive.

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Software remains one of its strongest points

If there's one area where Nothing consistently stands out, it's software.

The Nothing Phone (4b) runs Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16. The interface remains clean, easy to navigate and free from unnecessary pre-installed apps. The company is also promising three Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, which is among the better software commitments in this category.

Cameras: A familiar setup

The Nothing Phone (4b) comes with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 16MP front camera. Nothing has also brought over its TrueLens Engine and Ultra XDR processing from its more expensive phones, which is a good sign on paper, since computational tuning often matters more than raw megapixels at this price.

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Camera sample.

Camera sample.

Camera sample.

Camera sample.

Camera sample.

I only managed to capture a handful of photos during my hands-on, so it's far too early to comment on image quality. In daylight, the main camera appeared to produce balanced colours and decent dynamic range on the phone's display, while the ultra-wide camera looked suitable for occasional landscape shots. The real test, however, will be low-light photography, portrait mode consistency and video recording, all of which I'll evaluate in my detailed review.

Battery

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The India-specific unit comes with a 6,000mAh battery paired with 33W wired charging support, bigger than the global 5,200mAh version, and it's the largest battery Nothing has ever put in a phone. While I couldn't test the battery over a full day, the capacity certainly suggests the device should comfortably last through regular daily use. Charging speeds aren't class-leading, but for many users, battery life matters more than shaving a few extra minutes off charging time.

Nothing Phone (4b): First Impressions

The Nothing Phone (4b) doesn't feel like a device trying to impress with headline-grabbing specifications. Instead, it focuses on delivering a clean software experience, a distinctive design and reliable day-to-day usability.

That said, the starting price of Rs. 34,999 also means it enters a highly competitive segment where performance-focused alternatives already exist. Initial discussions across tech communities have also questioned whether the chipset justifies the asking price, making overall value something buyers should watch closely.

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From my first few hours with the Phone (4b), I'd say its biggest strengths remain the software experience and its identity. The cameras, battery life, gaming performance and overall value will need more testing before any final conclusions. For now, the Phone (4b) feels like a smartphone built for users who want a clean Android experience and a design that doesn't disappear in a sea of lookalike devices.