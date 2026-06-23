Nothing Phone (4b) launching in India on July 7, new ‘b’ series confirmed

Nothing has confirmed that its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone (4b), will launch in India and other global markets on July 7. The company will unveil the device at 4:00 PM IST, introducing a new product line that expands its smartphone portfolio beyond the existing Phone series.

Nothing Phone (4b) is set to launch in India and global markets on July 7. (Nothing )

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

The Phone (4b) will be the first model in Nothing’s new “b” series. According to the company, the lineup is intended to serve as a new entry point into the Nothing ecosystem, bringing its design approach and software experience to a wider group of users.

Nothing Phone (4b) Mobile Phone: What We Know So Far

Ahead of the launch, Nothing shared a set of engineering sketches that offer clues about the device’s development and internal structure. While the company has not disclosed specifications, the diagrams provide a closer look at several design elements that may make their way into the final product.

One of the sketches highlights a central internal component featuring circular patterns and dimensions marked as 2.5 mm and 3 mm. The details suggest that engineers paid close attention to component placement and manufacturing precision during the development process.

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The drawings also reveal a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. Two circular camera modules appear prominently in the diagrams, accompanied by a smaller circular cutout positioned nearby. This element could house a flash unit or another sensor, though Nothing has not officially confirmed its purpose. The layout hints at a design language that remains aligned with the company’s existing devices.

Additional sketches show the placement of physical controls and ports. Side-mounted buttons are visible in the diagrams, while a cutout along the bottom edge indicates the location of the charging or data port. The internal structure appears divided into sections, suggesting an effort to maximise space within the device.

Several handwritten notes visible in the engineering drawings, including terms such as “FINAL,” “MAIN – UN,” and “SPLIT?”, point to the design validation stages that preceded the final hardware layout. These markings indicate that the company explored multiple configurations before settling on the production-ready design.

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{{^usCountry}} The launch of the Phone (4b) could help Nothing reach buyers looking for a lower-priced alternative within its smartphone range. With the announcement now only weeks away, prospective buyers considering the current Phone (4a) may choose to wait and compare the new model before making a purchase decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The launch of the Phone (4b) could help Nothing reach buyers looking for a lower-priced alternative within its smartphone range. With the announcement now only weeks away, prospective buyers considering the current Phone (4a) may choose to wait and compare the new model before making a purchase decision. {{/usCountry}}

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More details, including specifications, pricing and availability, are expected to be revealed during the launch event on July 7.