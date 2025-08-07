Now book Vande Bharat train tickets online on IRCTC just 15 minutes…

If you’ve ever rushed to the station hoping for a last-minute train ticket, only to be told it’s too late to book, there’s now a better outcome waiting. In a move that could change how commuters plan short-notice journeys, Indian Railways now allows ticket bookings for Vande Bharat Express trains up to 15 minutes before departure, and you don’t even need to stand in long queues. Passengers can now book Vande Bharat Express tickets online even 15 minutes before train departure.( (HT File Photo))

This new facility, rolled out by the Southern Railway zone, aims to help travellers with urgent plans secure a seat without the frustration of vacant trains speeding away. Until recently, once a Vande Bharat Express train departed from its starting station, the reservation system would block all further bookings, even if seats remained vacant at intermediate stops. That restriction has now been lifted, at least on select routes for now.

The facility is only available on a couple of Vande Bharat Express trains operating in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. As of now, this last-minute booking feature is active for eight Vande Bharat trains, and more may follow depending on passenger response.

Currently, 144 Vande Bharat Express trains operate across India, which offer fast connectivity between major cities. With the latest system update, passengers boarding from intermediate stations can take advantage of last-minute planning without relying on waitlists or backup transport options.

How to Book Vande Bharat Tickets Online 15 Minutes Before Departure

Follow these steps to book your seat using the updated Indian Railways reservation system:

Go to the IRCTC website or app: Visit www.irctc.co.in or open the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app.

Log in or sign up: Use your existing IRCTC ID or create a new account.

Enter travel details: Select your boarding and destination stations, travel date, and choose the Vande Bharat train option.

Check real-time seat availability: The system will show if any seats are available.

Pick your class: Choose between Executive Class and Chair Car. Select your boarding point.

Make the payment: Complete the payment online. Your confirmed e-ticket will be sent via SMS, WhatsApp and email.

These Vande Bharat Trains Offer This Facility

20631 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central

20632 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central

20627 Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil

20628 Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore

20642 Coimbatore – Bengaluru Cantt.

20646 Mangaluru Central – Madgaon

20671 Madurai – Bengaluru Cantt.

20677 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Vijayawada

What This Means for Passengers

With this upgrade, Indian Railways has introduced greater flexibility in its reservation process. Travellers facing last-minute changes can now secure confirmed tickets with ease. The system also helps maximise seat occupancy, especially between intermediate stops, and aligns with the broader goal of streamlining services through digital infrastructure. We hope that this facility will be available on the Delhi-Bihar route soon.