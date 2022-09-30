Now, Instagram users can pen their thoughts on Notes in app

Instagram is regularly adding new features to improve the user's experience on its platform. Now, the Meta-owned app is giving users the ability to share their thoughts easily in textual form, differing from its popular format of picture or video. With the new Instagram Notes feature, just like Stories, they can share their views with other friends in text within a limit of 60 characters.

With the new Instagram Notes feature, the views of friends will be presented under the search bar in the chat window and from here, users will also be able to share their opinions with all friends. The rollout of this feature has started, and the company can make some changes in it based on the feedback received from the users, a report from the Hindustan Times sister website, Live Hindustan states.

Notes will appear at the top of the chat page

Instagram is rolling out the feature for its users in India. The changes are displayed above the rest of the message on the chat page, and just like Stories the profile photos of accounts that have shared notes will appear in the similar fashion. Here, after tapping on their profile photo, users are given the option to share a note with a limit of 60 characters.

Control over privacy of notes

The Instagram Notes feature differs from Stories in a way that it only offers an option to share text with a limit of 60 characters. Unlike Stories, users can’t see which friends have read or viewed their notes. However, the user will get complete control over its privacy and will be able to decide whether they want to share their notes with the close friends list or any particular group of friends.

Steps to share notes

First update Instagram app to the latest version in Android or iOS device and then follow the steps mentioned below:

1. After opening Instagram, tap on the Chat button at the top right or swipe left.

2. Now the chat page will appear on the screen. If you have got the new feature, the notes will appear just below the search bar.

3. After tapping on the ‘Your Note’ option, you will get the option to write something within the limit of 60 characters.

4. After typing your note, tap on the ‘Share button’ at the top right and your note will be shared with friends.

If you want to share this note with selected friends, tap on the ‘Close friends’ option after typing the note and then tap on the share button. With this feature, you can easily convey any important announcement or invite to all your friends.

