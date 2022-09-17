Now, you need to update your Aadhaar biometrics data every 10 years: Report

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has taken a big decision on updating users' Aadhaar card data. The UIDAI has asked the users to update their biometric details after every ten years, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. At present, the UIDAI has said it will encourage people to voluntarily update their biometric data on Aadhaar cards. According to reports, the UIDAI officials have said that the government will motivate the people to update their face and fingerprint scan. The users above 70 years of age will be reportedly exempted from this rule. ALSO READ: Aadhaar number mandatory to get govt benefits-subsidies: UIDAICurrently, the children aged between five and 15 have to mandatorily update their biometric data. The children below five years of age are registered on Aadhaar on the basis of their photograph and the biometrics authentication of their parents or guardians. A proof of relationship document (preferably birth certificate) is collected at the time of enrolment for Bal Aadhaar. To differentiate the Bal Aadhaar from normal Aadhaar, it is issued in blue colour, with a remark that this is valid till the child attains the age of 5 years, the government said. ALSO READ: How to check if your Aadhaar number is genuine ? Follow these steps

On attaining the age of 5, the child is required to furnish his or her biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process called mandatory biometric update (MBU).In August, the government had said that the UIDAI enrolled more than 79 lakh children in the age group 0-5 during the first four months (April-July) of the ongoing financial year.

According to the government, 2.64 crore children in the above age group had Bal Aadhaar by the end of March 31, the number surged to 3.43 crore by the end of July this year.

