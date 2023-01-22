This deepfake tool helps presenters maintain eye contact while reading script

Eye contact between the presenter and the audience is important to sustain a personal connect. But when the presenter and the audience are divided by screens in a virtual world, this becomes a challenge. While reading from a script, video content creators often struggle to orient themselves towards the camera to ensure maximum engagement. To address the issue, NVIDIA Broadcast App - a free software for NVIDIA RTX and GeForce RTX GPU users - has brought an update that includes a deepfake eye contact functionality. Nvidia hails itself as a global leader in accelerated computing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How does the NVIDIA eye contact effect work?

According to the company's blog post, this feature works by using Artificial Intelligence to apply a filter to the user’s webcam feed in real time and re-orient towards the camera. Deepfake technology is said to use a form of artificial intelligence termed as deep learning to make images, audio or video hoaxes.

ALSO READ: Anand Mahindra shares video to show how deepfake tech can create ‘potentially deceptive content’

The AI-powered Eye Contact effect simulates facial expressions with the camera by gaze estimation and alignment. To ensure a smooth transition, eyes retain their natural colour and blink patterns amid the simulation. It also comes with a disconnect option that gets activated if you stare too far away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How will it help video creators?

The Eye Contact effect can help support content creators who want to record themselves while reading notes or a script, or who want to avoid having to stare directly at the camera. With this feature, video conference presenters can look into the eyes of the person with whom they are speaking, increasing audience engagement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this feature, content creators and presenters can ensure a more personal feel in the videos.