On Flipkart, iPhone 13 available for less than 45,000. MRP 69,900

After the launch of iPhone 14 in September, Apple announced a price cut for iPhone 13, which debuted in September last year. Now, you can buy iPhone 13 from Flipkart for around ₹45,000, and save more than ₹25,000 on the device's current maximum retail price (MRP).

iPhone 13 on Flipkart

The e-commerce website has listed iPhone 13 at ₹61,999, a discount of ₹7,901 at 11% on the original MRP ( ₹69,900). In addition to this, customers save up to ₹17,500 more by exchanging an old handset for the incoming Apple device. Hence, they get it a final cost of ₹44,449, a discount of ₹25,401 at 36% on the MRP.

Additional benefits

Customers are also being offered a host of freebies on the phone. For example, they get OTTplay Premium subscription at Re 1 only. The subscription has an actual cost of ₹999 per year, and comes with a ‘Jhakaas Pack’ (SonyLIV, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ShortsTV).

iPhone 13: Features

Equipped with the in-house A15 bionic chipset, iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. A 3,420 mAh battery pack supports both regular and wireless charging. Also, though launched with iOS 15 operating system (OS), it can now be upgraded to iOS 16.

Meanwhile, for photography, there is a 12 MP camera on the front panel, and a dual camera setup (12 MP main lens, 12 MP ultra-wide lens ) at the back. Apple's Ceramic Shield provides protection to the handset.

