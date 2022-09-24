On Flipkart, these POCO phones are top-sellers in their categories

On Flipkart, POCO's C31, M4 5G and M4 Pro have become the highest-selling smartphones in their respective categories, as per a tweet by Himanshu Tandon, who heads the Chinese smartphone maker's India unit.

While C31 is the highest-selling model at less than ₹8,000 on the e-commerce giant's website, M4 5G is the top-selling 5G model at under ₹10,000, Tandon's tweet noted. M4 Pro, meanwhile, sold maximum units for an AMOLED device at under ₹15,000.

Discount on C31, M4 5G and M4 Pro

At Flipkart's annual, pre-festive season ‘The Big Billion Days’ sale, which began on September 23 (24 hours earlier for Flipkart Plus subscribers) and will conclude on September 30, the three smartphones are among a host of POCO products on sale.

Here, C31's 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB storage variants are available at reduced cost of ₹6,666 and ₹7,777 respectively, while M4 Pro's 6GB+64GB model, listed at ₹17,999, can be purchased at ₹10,999. On the other hand, the base and 6GB+128GB variants of M4 5G are cheaper by ₹2,000 each, against the original price of ₹12,999 and ₹14,999 respectively.

Also, it is to be noted that during the sale, in addition to the discount, customers can avail extra off by making payment with ICICI or Axis Bank cards, as well as by exchanging their old phone for a new one.

