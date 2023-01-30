Home / Technology / On WhatsApp for iOS, people will be able to react to messages in community group: Report

On WhatsApp for iOS, people will be able to react to messages in community group: Report

Published on Jan 30, 2023

According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned service is developing an in-app banner, which will let users know when the update is available for them.

Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In a future update for WhatsApp on iOS, the instant messaging service will be given a feature with which people will be able to react to messages within the community announcement group.

WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo reported this development. To show that the instant messaging service is developing this ability, the website shared this screenshot:

Screenshot shared by WABetaInfo

As seen in the screenshot, the Meta-owned platform is developing an in-app banner, which will let users know that the update, which brings message reactions within the announcement group, is available for them. To use this feature, users will be required to update their version of WhatsApp, from the App Store or the Test Flight Store.

This fresh update comes after WABetaInfo, in an earlier report, said it is not possible to react to messages in the community announcement group, as doing so would reveal the user's phone number. WhatsApp is working on hiding the phone numbers, the report had said.

The ability to react to messages within an announcement group is currently being developed, and will be introduced as a future update of the app. Also, as is always the case with any new feature, beta testers will get to use it first, after which a wider public launch will take place.

