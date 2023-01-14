Home / Technology / How to customise WhatsApp ringtone for individual contacts

How to customise WhatsApp ringtone for individual contacts

technology
Updated on Jan 14, 2023 06:29 PM IST

WhatsApp has feature that allows to keep different ringtones for different users. Here in this article, we have chalked down the steps to use the functionality on iPhone and Android devices.

WhatsApp allows user to customise ringtones.
WhatsApp allows user to customise ringtones.
ByHT News Desk

Meta-owned WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging online platform in the country. Here we have presented few tips through which you can increase efficiency of using the application.

Customise ringtone for individual calls on Android

Android users can create unique ringtones for certain contacts following the below given steps.

Step 1: Select the conversations tab.

Step 2: After selecting the contact you want to set a custom ringtone for, tap on the name to access profile.

Step 3: Scroll down the page, select Custom notification.

Step 4: Tick the box next to "Use custom notifications."

Step 5: Tap Ringtone under Call Notifications, then select the preferred ringtone.

Customise ringtone for individual calls on iPhone

Follow the steps to set a custom tone for individual contacts on Apple smartphone

Step 1: Select the conversations tab to set a custom tone for certain contacts.

Step 2: Next, choose the contact you want to provide a personalised ringtone.

Step 3: Tap on Wallpaper & Sound after that.

Step 4: To select a different tone, tap Alert Tone under Custom tone.

Customise ringtone for group calls on Android device

On Android, a user may personalise them so that a distinct ringtone plays whenever a group video call comes in. The steps are listed below.

Step 1: Select the Chats tab.

Step 2: Choose the group for whom you want to set a custom ringtone.

Step 3: After that, tap the Group name to access profile.

Step 4: Scroll down the page, select Custom notification.

Step 5: Tick the box next to "Use custom notifications."

Step 6: Tap Ringtone under Call Notifications, then select the preferred ringtone.

On iPhone, group calls have, however, a default ringtone. There is no option to alter this ringtone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
whatsapp iphone android operating system + 1 more
whatsapp iphone android operating system

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out