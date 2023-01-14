How to customise WhatsApp ringtone for individual contacts

Meta-owned WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging online platform in the country. Here we have presented few tips through which you can increase efficiency of using the application.

Customise ringtone for individual calls on Android

Android users can create unique ringtones for certain contacts following the below given steps.

Step 1: Select the conversations tab.

Step 2: After selecting the contact you want to set a custom ringtone for, tap on the name to access profile.

Step 3: Scroll down the page, select Custom notification.

Step 4: Tick the box next to "Use custom notifications."

Step 5: Tap Ringtone under Call Notifications, then select the preferred ringtone.

Customise ringtone for individual calls on iPhone

Follow the steps to set a custom tone for individual contacts on Apple smartphone

Step 1: Select the conversations tab to set a custom tone for certain contacts.

Step 2: Next, choose the contact you want to provide a personalised ringtone.

Step 3: Tap on Wallpaper & Sound after that.

Step 4: To select a different tone, tap Alert Tone under Custom tone.

Customise ringtone for group calls on Android device

On Android, a user may personalise them so that a distinct ringtone plays whenever a group video call comes in. The steps are listed below.

Step 1: Select the Chats tab.

Step 2: Choose the group for whom you want to set a custom ringtone.

Step 3: After that, tap the Group name to access profile.

Step 4: Scroll down the page, select Custom notification.

Step 5: Tick the box next to "Use custom notifications."

Step 6: Tap Ringtone under Call Notifications, then select the preferred ringtone.

On iPhone, group calls have, however, a default ringtone. There is no option to alter this ringtone.

