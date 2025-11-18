OnePlus 15 5G vs Google Pixel 10 5G: Which flagship is worth buying?

OnePlus has recently announced its number series model, the OnePlus 15 5G, in India. The smartphone competes in the flagship market with advanced gaming features, a 165Hz display, massive battery size, and more. However, there are plenty of phones in the market that offer similar or better features than the OnePlus 15, and one of them is the Google Pixel 10 5G, which was launched earlier this year. To know which smartphone you should buy, we have curated a detailed comparison between the OnePlus 15 5G and Google Pixel 10 5G. Know how the OnePlus 15 5G and Google Pixel 10 5G mobiles are compared to each other.

OnePlus 15 5G vs Google Pixel 10 5G: Design and display

The OnePlus 15 5G was launched with a major design revamp, featuring a flat design and a square-shaped camera module. The smartphone looks classy and also offers enhanced durability features like an IP69 rating for water and dust protection. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 10 5G was launched with a similar design to its predecessor, but it also looks highly premium and offers an IP68 rating.

For display, the OnePlus 15 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Whereas the Pixel 10 features a smaller 6.3-inch OLED display with a standard 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

OnePlus 15 5G vs Google Pixel 10 5G: Camera

For photography, the OnePlus 15 5G features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 10 features a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, OnePlus sports a 32MP camera, and the Pixel 10 comes with a 10.5MP camera.

OnePlus 15 5G vs Google Pixel 10 5G: Performance and battery

The OnePlus 15 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM. In comparison, the Google Pixel 10 5G is equipped with the in-house Google Tensor G5 chip paired with 12GB of RAM. However, it should be noted that Google offers deeper AI-powered support.

One of the key standout features of the OnePlus 15 is that it offers a massive 7300mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. Whereas the Pixel 10 5G is backed by a 4970mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging.

OnePlus 15 5G vs Google Pixel 10 5G: Price

The OnePlus 15 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 10 5G is priced at Rs. 79,999 for 12GB + 256GB storage variant.