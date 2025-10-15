OnePlus 15 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S25 5G: Which flagship is worth the hype?

OnePlus is expected to debut the next-generation flagship phone, the OnePlus 15 5G, next month, while we are still awaiting an official launch date. The smartphone is expected to flaunt a new design, powerful performance and camera setup, which may grab much attention. However, there are plenty of flagship phones already available in the market, which have provided their flagship capabilities. One such phone is the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G, which was launched earlier this year. This flagship is known to be one of the best AI phones due to seamless Galaxy AI and Gemini integration. But will the OnePlus 15 5G be able to provide a similar or better experience? Let’s find out. OnePlus 15 5G or Galaxy S25 5G? Which phone is the best flagship to buy?(OnePlus/ Samsung)

OnePlus 15 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S25 5G: Design and display

The OnePlus 15 flaunts a new design with a square-shaped camera module, instead of a circular camera module. It is said to feature a tougher aerospace-grade nano-ceramic metal frame, which is said to be sturdier. However, it has a flat front and back, making it look premium, but bulky. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is a compact flagship with an aluminium frame, flat design, classic triple triple camera setup. However, it surely looks premium in hand, making it one of the popular choices.

The OnePlus 15 5G is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display that may offer an upgraded 165Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. Rumours suggest that the circular camera cut is also said to be replaced with a square matrix in the upper left corner. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which offers crisp visuals.

OnePlus 15 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S25 5G: Camera

OnePlus 15 5G will feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S25 also comes with a triple camera system that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, the OnePlus 15 may rely on a 32MP front-facing camera, whereas the Galaxy S25 features a 12MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 15 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S25 5G: Performance and battery

The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset that will likely be paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which has also delivered a proven performance paired with 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 15 is rumoured to be backed by a 7300mAh battery that may support a 120W fast charging. Whereas, the Galaxy S25 has a smaller 4000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

OnePlus 15 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S25 5G: Price

The OnePlus 15 5G is expected to be priced around Rs. 75,000 in India for the base storage model. However, the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G comes at a starting price of Rs. 80,999 for the base 128GB storage model.