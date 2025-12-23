OnePlus 15T 5G mobile: Specs and screen size tipped

OnePlus 13S was OnePlus’s way of creating a compact flagship to sit alongside its mainline models such as the OnePlus 13. In 2026, OnePlus is expected to launch yet another compact phone, namely the OnePlus 15T. What it could be called in India is still unclear, with the name remaining in limbo, although it has been detailed in various reports. The phone could feature a 6.3-inch 165W panel with a 1.5K resolution and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. OnePlus 13s is the current compact flagship by OnePlus.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

While earlier reports had suggested the OnePlus 15T, newer reports have gone into greater detail about the kind of specifications we can expect from the phone. Here are the details.

OnePlus 15T expected specs

Digital Chat Station, a popular tipster, has once again come forward to share more details about the OnePlus 15T. The tipster claims that the phone could feature a metallic frame and pack a battery of around 7,000mAh. He also says that the phone will get a telephoto camera.

There could also be magnetic accessory support for the OnePlus 15T, similar to the regular OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus 15R. That said, OnePlus could be making this phone performance-centric despite its compact size. It could feature a 6.31-inch 1.5K display and be paired with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is the same chipset powering the main OnePlus 15 flagship.

This would also mean that it is more powerful than the OnePlus 15R, which sports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and launched earlier this month in December.

