OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 with up to 36 hours of playback time launched in India

OnePlus has unveiled the Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband earphones in India, targeting users who prefer neckbands over true wireless earbuds due to design or battery concerns. These new earphones come at a lower launch price than the previous Bullets Wireless Z2 model from 2022. The Bullets Wireless Z3 will be available for purchase starting June 24, 2025. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband earphones have been launched in India at Rs. 1,699.(OnePlus)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3: Price and Availability

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is priced at ₹1,699. Sales will begin at noon on June 24 through multiple channels, including OnePlus.in, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and several offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics. The earphones come in two colour options: Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3: Design and Audio Features

The design of the Bullets Wireless Z3 closely follows its predecessor, the Bullets Wireless Z2. The neckband weighs just 26 grams and aims to offer comfort during various activities, including commuting, exercising and handling calls. It houses 12.4mm dynamic drivers intended to deliver balanced sound with bass, mids, and highs. The earphones support AAC and SBC codecs to ensure compatibility and consistent audio quality on different devices. Their frequency response ranges from 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz, while the maximum sound pressure level reaches 102 dB with an impedance of 32 ohms. These features make the neckband suitable for music, movies, and calls.

Battery and Connectivity

OnePlus highlights the battery life as a key feature of the Bullets Wireless Z3. The earphones include a 220mAh battery that can provide up to 36 hours of playback at 50 percent volume, claims the company. Additionally, the device also supports fast charging through a USB Type-C port, which the company claims offers up to 27 hours of use after just 10 minutes of charging. The Bullets Wireless Z3 uses Bluetooth 5.4 and maintains a connection range of up to 10 meters. It also supports Google Fast Pair for quick connection with compatible Android devices and includes smart assistant integration.

Furthermore, the control options on the neckband include single, double and triple presses, as well as press-and-hold functions. Magnetic earbuds automatically play or pause audio when separated or snapped together. The earphones have an IP55 rating, which offers resistance to sweat and water splashes.