OnePlus N6x debuts in India with a massive 7,000mAh battery: Price, specs and features

OnePlus launched a new budget smartphone in India today. The new smartphone is dubbed as the OnePlus N6x and it joins the OnePlus N6 that made a debut in India last month. This new smartphone is also powered by the OxygenOS 16, but it gets a 7,000mAh battery compared the N6 that comes with a bigger 8,000mAh battery. Before the OnePlus N6x goes on sale in India, take a look at its detailed features, specifications and India pricing.
OnePlus N6x features and specifications
The OnePlus N6x gets a polycarbonate body that is protected by MIL-STD-810H standard and IP64 dust and water protection. It is available in Icy Blue and Burgundy Red colour variants. Coming to the display, this newly launched smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 900 nits.
On the performance front, the OnePlus N6x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and it gets a 13280 mm² vapour cooling chamber for dissipating heat. The software supports a bunch of AI-powered features including AI Eraser, AI Portrait Glow, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Eraser to name a few.
Coming to the battery, the OnePlus N6x is powered by a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging technology. It also supports 6W reverse charging and reverse charging features.
Lastly, talking about the camera, this smartphone gets a 13MP camera at the back that is housed inside a pill-shaped vertically stacked camera module. The rear camera supports PDAF, auto-focus, 10x digital zoom, dual-view video shooting and up to 1080p video recording at 30fps. On the front, it gets a 5MP camera.
OnePlus N6x India price and availability
As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus N6x comes in two variants. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space costs ₹18,999, while the top variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of space costs ₹20,499. As a part of the first sale, OnePlus is giving an instant discount of up to ₹1,500 on select credit cards and EMI transactions. Post this discount, the 64GB variant will cost ₹17,499, while the 128GB variant will cost ₹19,499. Interested buyers will also be avail up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on select bank cards.
The OnePlus N6x will go on sale in India starting at 12PM on August 4 via Oneplus.in, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and offline at OnePlus Experience Stores and select retail outlets across India.{{/usCountry}}
The OnePlus N6x will go on sale in India starting at 12PM on August 4 via Oneplus.in, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and offline at OnePlus Experience Stores and select retail outlets across India.{{/usCountry}}