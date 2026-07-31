OnePlus N6x debuts in India with a massive 7,000mAh battery: Price, specs and features

OnePlus launched a new budget smartphone in India today. The new smartphone is dubbed as the OnePlus N6x and it joins the OnePlus N6 that made a debut in India last month. This new smartphone is also powered by the OxygenOS 16, but it gets a 7,000mAh battery compared the N6 that comes with a bigger 8,000mAh battery. Before the OnePlus N6x goes on sale in India, take a look at its detailed features, specifications and India pricing.

OnePlus N6x features and specifications

The OnePlus N6x runs OxygenOS 16. (OnePlus)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

The OnePlus N6x gets a polycarbonate body that is protected by MIL-STD-810H standard and IP64 dust and water protection. It is available in Icy Blue and Burgundy Red colour variants. Coming to the display, this newly launched smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 900 nits.

On the performance front, the OnePlus N6x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and it gets a 13280 mm² vapour cooling chamber for dissipating heat. The software supports a bunch of AI-powered features including AI Eraser, AI Portrait Glow, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Eraser to name a few.

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Coming to the battery, the OnePlus N6x is powered by a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging technology. It also supports 6W reverse charging and reverse charging features.

Lastly, talking about the camera, this smartphone gets a 13MP camera at the back that is housed inside a pill-shaped vertically stacked camera module. The rear camera supports PDAF, auto-focus, 10x digital zoom, dual-view video shooting and up to 1080p video recording at 30fps. On the front, it gets a 5MP camera.

OnePlus N6x India price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus N6x comes in two variants. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space costs ₹18,999, while the top variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of space costs ₹20,499. As a part of the first sale, OnePlus is giving an instant discount of up to ₹1,500 on select credit cards and EMI transactions. Post this discount, the 64GB variant will cost ₹17,499, while the 128GB variant will cost ₹19,499. Interested buyers will also be avail up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on select bank cards.

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{{^usCountry}} The OnePlus N6x will go on sale in India starting at 12PM on August 4 via Oneplus.in, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and offline at OnePlus Experience Stores and select retail outlets across India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The OnePlus N6x will go on sale in India starting at 12PM on August 4 via Oneplus.in, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and offline at OnePlus Experience Stores and select retail outlets across India. {{/usCountry}}

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