OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G available for less than 1,500. Check details

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G available for less than 1,500. Check details

technology
Published on Feb 09, 2023 05:46 PM IST

The deal is available on Amazon, and is on the 6 GB+ 128 GB storage variant of the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, a smartphone manufactured by OnePlus, can be yours for less than 1,500. Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is OnePlus' most affordable 5G device, and the said deal, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, is available on Amazon, and is on the 6 GB+ 128 GB storage variant of the device.

How to get Nord CE 2 Lite 5G for 1,399?

As per Live Hindustan, no bank offer is available on the smartphone under the deal. On Amazon, the product is listed at 18,999; on this, customers get a discount of up to 17,600 if they exchange an old smartphone for the incoming Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

It is to be noted, however, that the final exchange value depends on the condition, model and brand of the device being given away in exchange. If you get full exchange value, you can buy Nord CE 2 Lite 5G for only 1,399.

Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Features

In it, the Chinese electronics manufacturer has given a 6.59-inch display, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery with support to 33 W SuperVOOC charging. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G processor, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a 16 MP front camera for selfies, and a triple camera arrangement at the back.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

