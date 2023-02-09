OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G available for less than 1,500. Check details

Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, a smartphone manufactured by OnePlus, can be yours for less than ₹1,500. Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is OnePlus' most affordable 5G device, and the said deal, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, is available on Amazon, and is on the 6 GB+ 128 GB storage variant of the device.

How to get Nord CE 2 Lite 5G for ₹1,399?

As per Live Hindustan, no bank offer is available on the smartphone under the deal. On Amazon, the product is listed at ₹18,999; on this, customers get a discount of up to ₹17,600 if they exchange an old smartphone for the incoming Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

It is to be noted, however, that the final exchange value depends on the condition, model and brand of the device being given away in exchange. If you get full exchange value, you can buy Nord CE 2 Lite 5G for only ₹1,399.

Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Features

In it, the Chinese electronics manufacturer has given a 6.59-inch display, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery with support to 33 W SuperVOOC charging. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G processor, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a 16 MP front camera for selfies, and a triple camera arrangement at the back.

