OnePlus Nord CE 6, CE 6 Lite India sale dates announced ahead of May 7 launch

OnePlus is set to expand its popular budget-friendly Nord series with the launch of two new devices, the Nord CE 6 and the Nord CE 6 Lite, positioned below the Nord 6 that was introduced earlier this month. The upcoming devices are scheduled to launch on May 7 at 12:00 PM IST in India. OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite sale dates in India have been announced. (OnePlus) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

OnePlus Nord CE 6 and the Nord CE 6 Lite: Sale Schedule and Availability in India After the launch event, the upcoming smartphones will go on sale on different dates. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 will be available for purchase starting May 8 at 12:00 PM IST, while the Nord CE 6 Lite will follow on May 12 at the same time. The Nord CE 6 will be offered in three colour variants: Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black.

OnePlus Nord CE 6: Key Specifications The OnePlus Nord CE 6 will sit above the Lite version in the upcoming lineup. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, which targets mid-range performance needs. The device will feature a 1.5K display with a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and support for up to 144 frames per second in select games.

Battery capacity is one of the main changes this year. The Nord CE 6 will carry an 8,000mAh battery, which is higher than the previous generation. The company claims this setup can last up to two days on a single charge under regular use.

For photography, the device will include a 50MP main camera with dual-axis optical image stabilisation and support for 4K video recording. On the front, it will feature a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: What to Expect The Nord CE 6 Lite will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset. The company says the processor crosses a score of over 10,30,000 on benchmarking platforms, indicating it can handle everyday tasks and gaming. The device is expected to support high frame rates in lighter titles, while more demanding games will run at lower limits. The phone will feature a flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery, with a claimed usage of up to two days.

Camera specifications on the Lite model include a 50MP primary sensor and a 32MP front camera. Both smartphones will run on Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 out of the box.