OnePlus Open global launch on October 19 in Mumbai, says company

OnePlus on Thursday confirmed that its maiden foldable smartphone is called OnePlus Open, adding that the phone's global launch event will take place on October 19 in Mumbai.

OnePlus Open flodable smartphone (Image courtesy: OnePlus)

“You're invited to open the next chapter of OnePlus,” the Chinese manufacturer said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The confirmation from the consumer electronics giant came days after it teased a new device, which many correctly predicted to be OnePlus Open.

Also, on the company's microsite for its first foldable handset, people can place pre-orders and, by doing so, avail benefits such as exchange offers, free gifts, and linked device benefits.

Specifications

There is no official information regarding the model from OnePlus. Leaks, however suggest it could come with 12 GB RAM and get Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon Gen 2 chipset as processor. Also, it could have a 2K AMOLED inner display, as well as a high-quality outer screen with 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Android 13-based Oxygen 13.1 OS is likely to be its operating system; the battery, on the other hand, could be a massive 4800 mAh unit with support to 100 W fast charging.

Price

In India, OnePlus Open is expected to be priced around ₹1 lakh to ₹1.lakh.

