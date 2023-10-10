News / Technology / OnePlus Open to launch soon? Phone maker teases a new device

OnePlus Open to launch soon? Phone maker teases a new device

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 10, 2023 04:51 PM IST

OnePlus Open is the expected name of the company's maiden foldable smartphone.

OnePlus on Monday released teaser for a new smartphone, with the device being teased speculated to be the Chinese manufacturer's maiden foldable smartphone, likely to be called ‘OnePlus Open.’

A screengrab from video uploaded by OnePlus India on X (previously Twitter)

“A decade-long dedication to bring the best of technology to our community. A decade-long story of Never Settle. Get ready to open a new chapter in our legacy,” OnePlus India said in a post on X, the former Twitter.

The caption hints at a 2024 launch for the teased model. The company debuted its very first handset (OnePlus One) in April 2014.

Specifications

(1.) As per Indian Express, which cited multiple reports, the handset will come with a 'gapless hinge' design, developed jointly by OnePlus and OPPO.

(2.) The consumer electronics firm has confirmed that it will retain the alert slider on the foldable; the slider is a signature feature of many of several company smartphones, according to Indian Express.

(3.) OnePlus Open is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC; it is also likely to get 18 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

(4.) The screen is said to be a 7.8-inch primary display (120 Hz refresh rate) and a secondary 6.3-inch cover display (up to 120 Hz refresh rate).

(5.) On the camera front, it is expected to have a circular camera island on the back with Hasselblad tuning.

    HT News Desk

