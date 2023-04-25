OnePlus Pad prices revealed, available for 37,999 and 39,999

On Tuesday, OnePlus announced the price of OnePlus Pad, its maiden Android tablet. Unveiled in February at the company's OnePlus Cloud 11 event, OnePlus Pad will be available in two variants, and pre-orders will begin on April 28.

OnePlus Pad was unveiled at the company's Cloud 11 event in Feb (Image courtesy: OnePlus)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tablet's base model comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, while the top variant has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. These have been priced at ₹37,999 and ₹39,999 respectively.

Also, for now, the Chinese consumer electronics giant is offering the device in a single colour option: Halo Green.

OnePlus Pad: Bank offers

OnePlus has also revealed bank offers that customers can avail. For those using ICICI Bank cards for regular or EMI transactions, there will be an instant discount of ₹2,000. This, therefore, means that the variants are effectively available for ₹35,999 and ₹37,999 respectively.

Similarly, buyers get ₹2,000 off on MobiKwik wallet as well. Here, they must use the code MBK200 at the time of purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, there is an exchange offer of up to ₹5,000.

Where to buy?

The tablet can be purchased from the OnePlus website, as well as Amazon.

Accessories

There are accessories such as a Magnetic Keyboard ( ₹7,999) and the White Stylus ( ₹4,999); also, if you want only the case and not the keyboard, there is a Folio Case ( ₹1,499).

OnePlus Pad: Features

(1.) 11.6-inch, 2.8 K display, with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and brightness of 500 nits.

(2.) MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset as processor, in-house Android 13-based OxygenOS as operating system (OS).

(3.) 9,510 mAH battery with 67 W fast charging support; CNC aluminium body with 88% screen-to-body ratio.

(4.) Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, ominbearing soundfield technology, seamless integration with other OnePlus smartphones etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(5.) 8 MP front camera for selfies and video-calling, 13 MP primary rear camera with LED flash.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON