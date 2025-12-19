OnePlus Turbo series launch nearing, huge 9,000mAh battery expected

OnePlus is expected to introduce a new Turbo series of smartphones, and as per reports, the launch could be just a few weeks away, potentially happening as early as January. OnePlus has already confirmed that it is working on the OnePlus Turbo series, which will be a new lineup for the brand. This series is expected to focus on performance, prioritising raw power and battery life over everything else. Here is what the leaks suggest so far about the phone. OnePlus Turbo series is expected to be revealed soon.(OnePlus)

9,000 mAh battery and more

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claims that the OnePlus Turbo could pack a massive 9,000mAh battery, which would make it the first Oppo or OnePlus phone to reach this benchmark. Reports also suggest that this could be a dual-cell design, which would help with charging efficiency and overall thermal management. Digital Chat Station adds that the phone could feature an 8-series chipset paired with a 9-series battery, along with a 165Hz display, making it a highly performance-centric device.

What more to expect?

At this point, it is not confirmed which processor the phone will use, but reports point towards the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Another model in the lineup could feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8500. As for the overall lineup and launch timeline, reports indicate that the launch could take place in the early part of 2026, possibly in January, starting with China. However, this remains uncertain for now.

The Turbo lineup is expected to sit alongside regular OnePlus models such as the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. It remains to be seen how OnePlus positions the series and what pricing strategy it adopts. That said, it is likely to sit below the OnePlus 15, which is the company’s flagship phone featuring the highest-end internals.