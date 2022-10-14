Only 5% of mobile users want to switch to 5G technology this year?

The 5G services were launched on October 1 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress. Now a recent survey by local social networking platform Localcircles claims that less than 5% of people want to switch to 5G in 2022.

To pay extra for 5G service

The survey tried to figure out if users will pay more to avail 5G services? In response, 43% of respondents said they would not pay anything more than the present rate of 3G/4G services and another 43% said they would be willing to pay up to 10% more. The survey adds, only 10% of the 10,019 respondents would be willing to pay between 10% and 25% more in tariff.

Expectations from 5G

According to the poll, a majority of mobile subscribers expect that upgrading to 5G service will lead to reduction in call drop/connect issues, better network availability and speed.

At least one-fifth of respondents anticipated fewer call drops, better connectivity, and an upgraded voice network, underscoring the need for carriers to boost connectivity and service quality.

Investing in 5G compatible devices

Pointing out that 4G has not enhanced the quality of calls or internet speed despite users having invested in it, the survey finds that there is a general sense of restraint about spending for 5G mobiles.

At least 24% of the respondents stated they have no immediate intentions to purchase a new 5G compatible device, while 22% have not yet made up their minds, the report states.

The survey stresses the government should work with telecom providers and keep the 5G prices low and work with device makers to find ways of making as many device models compliant through the software updates and keep the prices of entry level 5G devices low.

The survey demography

Over 29,000 respondents from 318 districts in India who use mobile services participated in the poll. Men made up 64% of respondents, while women made up 36%. 34% of respondents came from tier 2, 47% from tier 1, and 19% from tier 3 and tier 4 districts and rural areas.

