Sam Altman, the recently ousted CEO of OpenAI, has been telling investors that he is planning to launch a new venture, the Information reported on Saturday.

Sam Altman (AP)

Former OpenAI president Greg Brockman is expected to join the effort and the project is still in development, the report added citing a person familiar with the matter.

