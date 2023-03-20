OpenAI's ChatGPT back online after AI bot's global outage

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is back online after thousands of users reported problems using the artificial intelligence tool on Monday. Online outage tracking site Downdetector found that at least 1,200 users faced an error while accessing the chatbot. OpenAI's ChatGPT faced an outage for nearly four hours, as per Downdetector. (Shutterstock)

The reason for the outage remains unclear as the company has not addressed the matter yet. According to the Downdetector, 82 per cent faced issues with ChatGPT while 11 per cent had login trouble and seven per cent with the website.

The operational status page on OpenAI’s website showed ‘outage on chat.openai.com’ which was later updated with a statement that the company was looking into the matter. Almost four hours later, the issues seemed to be fixed as the site started functioning again.

Many users took to Twitter to share updates and memes on the outage.

One user wrote, 'ChatGPT is down globally. And I can no longer think for myself, so that's a problem!'

ChatGPT Plus users, who dish out $20 per month, expressed their disappointment with the global crash of the AI chatbot.

A premium user wrote: 'ChatGPT+ users who are actually paying so that they don't get c****y service, have been unable to use Chat GPT for hours now…”

Another person called the service the ‘worst’ for offering no updates on the outage.

Upon being asked about its problems, ChatGPT has informed users that it doesn’t have the knowledge about particular technical erors or outages nor does it have the skill to ‘monitor the functioning of the system or its components’.

The fourth generation of the large language model (LLM) - GPT 4 was released recently. The Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s latest chatbot version will include new features such as multimodality, video processing, and the ability to create AI-generated videos from simple text prompts. Currently, ChatGPT and other GPT-3.5-powered technologies can only provide text-based responses.

