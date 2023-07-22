OpenAI's ChatGPT is now available on Android. Check details

Artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT is now available on Android. The Microsoft-backed creator OpenAi took to Twitter to make this announcement. “Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today”, the company said in the tweet. This comes months after the AI behemoth had launched the popular chatbot for iOS users. “The ChatGPT app syncs your conversations, supports voice input, and brings our latest model improvements to your fingertips”, OpenAI had said in its blog post in May. It is expected that the Android version will be free for the users. There is a pre-order page in the Google Play Store where the ChatGPT users can registered to get it installed once the app is rolled out. Talking about rivals, Google's bot Bard does not have a mobile app. However, Microsoft's Bing is on Android and iOS platforms since February. Launched last year, ChatGPT had created a hysteria in the field of AI. Its capabilities of performing tasks like writing articles, preparing presentations, penning poems and even film scripts had made it immensely popular among the masses.However, its mobile and desktop traffic has plummeted in the recent months.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI had launched ChatGPT last year.(Reuters file)

As per internet data firm Similarweb, ChatGPT's mobile and desktop traffic declined by 9.7 per cent in June. Sensor Tower reported that the bot's iPhone version downloads also dropped.

The dip in usage can be linked to the limitations and some of the hype around the chatbot which forced the users to review its effectiveness.

