Oppo announces price cut on A17K smartphone: Reports

Oppo has slashed the price of the A17K, a budget smartphone manufactured by the company. According to a report in Mint, which cited Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, you can now by the device for ₹9,999.

The A17K is priced at ₹10,499 on Oppo's official website, As per Mahesh Telecom, Oppo has given a price cut of ₹500 on this, reducing the product's cost to ₹9,999.

Oppo A17K

Launched on October 19, the A17K comes as a sole variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, the smartphone is charged by a 5,000mAh battery, and runs on the company's very own Android 12 operating system (OS)-based ColorOS 12.1 software.

For photography, the device comes with a 5MP selfie camera at front, and on the rear, there is a single camera with 8MP sensor. Also, its IPX 4 rating means that it is water resistant.

The product is available in two colour options: Gold and Blue.

