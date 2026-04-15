Oppo F33 Pro 5G, F33 5G mobiles launched in India: Prices, specifications and availability

Oppo has expanded its F-series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of two new devices, the Oppo F33 Pro 5G and the Oppo F33 5G. The announcement follows a series of teasers released over recent weeks. Both devices share core features such as a large battery, 5G support, and a 50MP rear camera and more. Let’s take a closer look at what the latest devices have in store for you. Oppo F33 Pro 5G and Oppo F33 5G smartphones have been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 31,999. (Oppo) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

Oppo F33 Pro 5G and Oppo F33 5G: Price in India, Colour Options and Pre-Order The Oppo F33 5G starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 34,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 39,999.

On the other hand, the Oppo F33 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 40,999.

Pre-orders for both smartphones are now open. The Oppo F33 5G comes in Pearl White and Forest Green, and the Pro variant is offered in Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red colour options.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G: Key Specifications and Features The Oppo F33 Pro 5G features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. It runs on a MediaTek processor paired with 8GB RAM and offers storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

For photography, the device includes a 50MP main rear camera along with an additional sensor. On the front, it supports a high-resolution camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX (6nm) processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. The Oppo F33 Pro 5G houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC Flash charging and 10W reverse wired charging support.

The device runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android. It also carries an IP69K rating, which adds resistance against dust and water exposure.

Oppo F33 5G: What It Offers The Oppo F33 5G features a 6.5-inch flat AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate support for smoother scrolling. For photography, the smartphone includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies, the device features a 32MP camera on the front.

Under the hood, the Oppo F33 5G is also powered by the same processor as the Pro variant. Like the Pro model, it also packs a 7,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging, along with reverse charging support. The device runs on Android with ColorOS 16 on top.