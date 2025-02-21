Oppo Find N5 launched: Top 3 features that make multitasking hassle-free

Oppo launched its new generation foldable smartphone, the Find N5 in China with some industry-first specifications and specifications. Firstly, the device will now be known as the slimmest foldable smartphone with just 4.21mm thickness when unfolded. While the smartphone has been grabbing attention for its ultra-thin design, Oppo has released some new productivity features that make multitasking hassle-free. If you are already a foldable smartphone user, you must know that these devices come really handy when it comes to multitasking and doing heavy-duty tasks for personal as well as professional work. Therefore, the seamless UI and features play a major role. Know about 3 productivity features of Oppo Find N5 which set it apart from other foldable models.(Oppo)

Keeping that in mind Oppo Find N5 introduces some unique productivity features which could compete with other foldable smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Here are three Oppo Find N5 productivity features that you need to know about.

Oppo Find N5 productivity features

Smart AI integration: Similar to competitors, Oppo Find N5 includes several AI features that help users get the tasks done in no time. With features such as AI summary, proofreading, drafting texts, AI transcription, AI Call Summary, and much more. However, one foldable customised feature is the dual-screen translation and interpretation which shows translated text on the partly folded cover display. I quite like this feature as it can be quite useful for breaking language barriers, especially when you are in constant touch with clients globally. Cross-OS support: With Oppo Find N5, users can get remote access to MacOS with the O+ Connect app. With remote access users can easily transfer photos, videos and files from their Mac devices to Find N5 with simple drag-and-drop functionality. This MacOS integration will open the device’s screen and keyboard when kept at the 90-degree folding angle.

3. Boundless View: Another intuitive productivity feature is the Boundless View which activates the smart split screen. This feature enables users to use three apps simultaneously via the split screen. To activate the split screen, users just have to tap on the three dots and select the app which they want to use simultaneously, making multitasking a hassle-free experience.

While the split screen feature is not very new to the foldable smartphone industry, but seamless experience and swift OS transition are very crucial for foldable smartphones and Oppo Find N5 claims to offer the best. Additionally, we always appreciate a foldable-centric feature and the dual-screen translation and Cross-OS support are just the right feature to compete with other foldable devices in the market.

