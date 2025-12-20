Oppo Find X9 Pro Review: Flagship that balances power, cameras and endurance

I’ve been using the Oppo Find X9 Pro as my main smartphone for the past few weeks, and it’s one of the rare phones that feels like a genuine all-round flagship rather than a spec sheet stitched together for attention. From its spacious display and powerhouse performance to an ambitious camera system and class-leading battery life, the Find X9 Pro makes a strong case for itself in the 2025 flagship segment. That said, there are a few minor areas where refinement would make it truly exceptional. For a flagship that feels both powerful and practical in daily use, this is one of the more compelling options available today.(Debashis Sarkar)

Design and Display: Premium Ambience

The Find X9 Pro immediately feels premium in the hand. It sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2772 × 1272 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations. The panel supports excellent colour reproduction across DCI-P3 and is also Dolby Vision capable, which makes HDR content particularly enjoyable. Peak brightness reaches around 3,600 nits, which means the screen stays easily readable under bright sunlight, a definite advantage for India’s harsh outdoor light. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which adds peace of mind against everyday knocks and scratches.

The overall build quality is refined, with slim bezels and a balanced weight of about 224 g. The choice of materials and finish gives the phone a premium feel, yet it manages to stay comfortable for one-handed use despite its size.

Performance: Smooth and Capable

Under the hood, Oppo has equipped the Find X9 Pro with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, built on a 3 nm process and paired with 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.1 storage. This combination delivers very fluid performance whether you’re launching apps, switching between heavy tasks or editing high-resolution content. Everyday interactions feel instant, and even demanding operations like video editing or photo batch processing rarely show lag.

Gaming is a pleasure on this device. Titles like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile run at high graphical settings with good stability. Thermal management remains under control even in extended sessions, thanks to efficient resource allocation and Dimensity’s strong power profile. In some prolonged loads the phone warms slightly, but it never felt uncomfortable or throttled drastically in my testing.

The only slight ongoing critique is that Oppo’s “Quick Button” doesn’t feel as essential in daily use as some other flagship shortcuts from rival brands, but it’s a small quibble in an otherwise powerful system.

Camera System: Versatile and Ready for Anything

Oppo has always pushed camera innovation, and the Find X9 Pro continues that tradition. The rear system comprises a 50 MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a standout 200 MP telephoto lens, along with a small 2 MP monochrome assist sensor. Hasselblad tuning and Oppo’s Lumo Image Engine help deliver dynamic colours, crisp detail and controlled noise across conditions.

In daylight, photos are rich in detail with excellent dynamic range, and colours look natural without oversaturation. The ultra-wide lens captures expansive scenes with minimal distortion, and the telephoto sensor shines when you need reach without losing too much quality. Night shots are surprisingly capable, with strong low-light performance and usable detail even without flash.

Video users will appreciate support for 4K recording at 120fps, with Dolby Vision HDR adding extra depth to colours in compatible workflows. Stabilisation is good, though in extremely shaky conditions you might prefer gimbals for professional-level smoothness. The only minor observation is that occasional focus hunting can occur in mixed lighting, but it rarely has a noticeable impact on most everyday shots.

Battery and Charging: Endurance That Impresses

Possibly the most striking spec of the Find X9 Pro is its 7,500 mAh battery, far larger than typical flagship batteries. In my experience, even with heavy camera use, streaming and gaming, the phone consistently powered through a full day and well into the next without needing a top-up. With lighter use, it’s easy to hit two days on a charge.

Charging support is equally strong. Oppo bundles 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, which can take the phone from zero to around 50% in about 20 minutes and a full charge in roughly 50 minutes. Wireless charging is also supported at 50W, and there’s 10W reverse wireless charging for topping up accessories on the go.

Given that battery drain is often a real concern for power users in India, where long days out and abundant video content are common, this level of endurance is a real benefit.

Software and Everyday Intelligence

The Find X9 Pro runs ColorOS 16 on top of Android 16, bringing a polished interface with thoughtful features and improvements. Transitions are fluid, animations smooth and the overall experience feels cohesive. Oppo’s suite of AI features, including scene suggestions, content categorisation and smart photo enhancements, adds practical value without feeling gimmicky.

Security and privacy features are robust, and the software feels well tuned to both local needs and global Android standards. Oppo’s promise of software support is also encouraging, offering peace of mind for future updates.

Verdict: Premium Flagship Without Many Compromises

The Oppo Find X9 Pro doesn’t just check the flagship boxes, it pushes some of them forward. Its blend of a vibrant display, powerful performance, class-leading battery life and an extremely capable camera system puts it firmly in the premium conversation for 2025. The biggest strengths are its endurance, camera versatility and balanced performance, which make it a compelling choice for users who use their phones for everything from content creation and gaming to media consumption and productivity.

The few minor shortcomings, like occasional focus quirks and under-utilised hardware shortcuts, don’t meaningfully detract from the overall experience. For a flagship that feels both powerful and practical in daily use, this is one of the more compelling options available today.