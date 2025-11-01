Oppo gearing up to rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a 6,000mAh foldable

Oppo appears ready to take on Samsung once again in the premium foldable space. The Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly preparing to launch the Oppo Find N6, a next-generation book-style foldable designed to challenge the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, this time with a massive 6,000mAh battery, potentially the largest in any slim foldable yet. With a thinner body, stronger cameras, and a far bigger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Oppo Find N6 could emerge as one of 2026’s most promising foldables.(Debashis Sarkar)

Oppo Find N6: Bigger battery, thinner frame

According to a leak from tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via GizmoChina), the Oppo Find N6 will feature a 6.6-inch outer display and a larger 8.1-inch internal foldable screen. The dimensions are similar to the Find N5, but the upcoming device will reportedly be thinner and lighter, showing Oppo’s continued focus on portability and refinement.

What truly stands out, however, is the battery upgrade. Oppo is said to be targeting a 6,000mAh capacity, a notable jump from the 5,600mAh cell inside the Find N5. For context, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers just 4,400mAh, meaning Oppo could have a major advantage in endurance, one of the most important factors for foldable users.

Power and performance

Under the hood, the Find N6 is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the same processor powering many 2026 flagships. This should deliver class-leading efficiency and performance.

On the camera front, leaks point to a 50MP Sony LYT808 main sensor paired with a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens, signalling a strong photographic setup for a foldable. The phone may also include customisable buttons, a feature inherited from OnePlus’s recent design language, and continue to offer wireless charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and water resistance.

Expected launch timeline

While Oppo hasn’t confirmed the Find N6’s existence, the company typically follows a February release cycle, the Find N5 debuted in early 2025. If that trend continues, the Find N6 could be unveiled in the first quarter of 2026, possibly alongside global expansion plans to rival Samsung’s dominance.

With a thinner body, stronger cameras, and a far bigger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Oppo Find N6 could emerge as one of 2026’s most promising foldables, provided Oppo decides to bring it beyond select markets this time.