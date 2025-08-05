Oppo K13 Turbo 5G mobile series launch date and price segment in India confirmed

Oppo has been teasing its new K series launch for the past days, revealing smartphone specifications and features. Now, the brand has officially confirmed the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series launch date in India, which is scheduled for August 11, 2025. Alongside the launch date, Oppo also confirmed the price range for the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro models, creating hype in the mid-range smartphone market. Therefore, if you are planning to buy in performance-centric smartphone, but don't have to pay flagship money, then know what the Oppo K13 Turbo series has in store during launch Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro are launching next week, know what’s coming ahead of launch.(Oppo)

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G mobile series launch date and price in India

The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G mobile series is confirmed to debut on August 11, 2025, in India. Oppo revealed that its India-only smartphone with in-built cooling fan, making it perfect for heavy gamers and power users. Furthermore, the brand revealed that the Oppo K13 Turbo series will be priced under Rs. 40,000. However, the exact pricing and storage variants are yet to be revealed.

On Monday, Oppo revealed that the K13 Turbo Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, whereas the K13 Turbo will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC for powerful performance. Therefore, these new smartphones will compete with several latest mid-rangers at a similar price segment.

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G mobile: What’s coming

The Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro will come in three new colour options: Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick. The smartphones also flaunt dynamic RGB lighting around the Storm Engine fan. Another standout feature of the series is the new 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber and a 19,000 sq mm graphite layer duct system for thermal heat management; therefore, it can offer a smooth gaming experience.

For photography, the Oppo K13 Turbo series could feature a 50MP dual camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone is tipped to be backed by a massive 7000mAh battery for lasting performance. Now, we simply have to wait until launch to confirm what the Oppo K13 Turbo series has in store for users at under Rs. 40,000.