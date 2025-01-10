Oppo Reno 13 and Oppo Reno 13 Pro launched: Price in India, specs, and all you need to know

Oppo has contributed to the barrage of smartphone launches so far this year with the launch of the Oppo Reno 13 series, which includes two models: the Oppo Reno 13 5G and the higher-end Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G. Both of these phones are mid-range devices and sit in the upper mid-range category. Oppo Reno 13 comes in two colourways.(OPPO)

Here's all you need to know about the brand-new Oppo Reno 13 models, which were launched on January 9 earlier this week.

Oppo Reno 13 and Oppo Reno 13 Pro Price in India and Availability

Starting with the Oppo Reno 13, the phone has been launched at a price of ₹37,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You also have the option to choose the 8GB + 256GB model, which will cost rS 39,999.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro is slightly pricier, coming in at ₹49,999, and it comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 12GB + 512GB model will cost ₹54,999. Both phones offer instant bank discounts as well, with a 10% instant discount of ₹5,499 on the Oppo Reno 13 Pro and up to ₹3,799 on the Oppo Reno 13 5G.

The Oppo Reno 13 is available in two colours: Luminous Blue and Ivory White, while the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is available in Mist Lavender and Graphite Grey. Both of these phones will ship starting January 11, which is tomorrow. They will be available on Oppo's official website as well as Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 13 Series Specifications

Starting with the performance, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, an octa-core processor, and comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The storage type is UFS 3.1, and you can choose a maximum of 512GB of storage.

The Oppo Reno 13, on the other hand, also features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. However, the maximum RAM is 8GB of LPDDR5X, and the storage type is UFS 3.1, limited to 256GB.

Talking about the display, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate support and a Full HD+ resolution, resulting in 450 pixels per inch. It supports a peak brightness of 1600 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Oppo Reno 13, on the other hand, features a slightly smaller 6.59-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It also covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and is sharp coming in at 460 pixels per inch. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i as well, and supports a brightness of 1200 nits in the high brightnes mode.

Coming to optics, he Oppo Reno 13 Pro features a triple camera setup: a 50MP main wide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. On the front, there is a 50MP selfie camera. This setup can record 4K video at up to 60fps and slow-motion video at 720p at 240fps. The front camera can also record 4K video at 60fps.

The Oppo Reno 13 also features a triple camera setup, but with a 50MP wide camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome shooter. It lacks the telephoto lens. The front camera is also 50MP and can record 4K video at 60fps from both the front and rear cameras.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro is powered by a 5,800mAh battery, which supports 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The Oppo Reno 13 comes with a 5,600mAh battery and supports 80W wired charging. Both phones feature under-display fingerprint scanners, Bluetooth 5.4 low energy, and run ColorOS 15 on top of Android 15.