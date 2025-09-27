⁠Oppo Reno 14 5G mobile Diwali Edition: 5 things you need to know about this festive phone

Oppo has announced a new festive edition phone, the Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition, with a colour-changing rear panel and mandala art design that represents Indian culture. It retains similar features to the Oppo Reno 14 model, which was launched earlier in July. The smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensitu 8350 chipset, an LTPS AMOLED display, a powerful 50MP camera setup, and more. However, the Diwali Edition makes the phone even more special with its unique design and GlowShift Technology. Here’s what you need to know about the ⁠Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition.

⁠Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition comes with GlowShift Technology.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)