Oppo Reno 14 5G mobile Diwali Edition: 5 things you need to know about this festive phone
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 10:00 am IST
Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition flaunts an impressive festive design at just Rs. 38,999. Here are 5 things you need to know about this smartphone.
Loading Suggestions...
Oppo has announced a new festive edition phone, the Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition, with a colour-changing rear panel and mandala art design that represents Indian culture. It retains similar features to the Oppo Reno 14 model, which was launched earlier in July. The smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensitu 8350 chipset, an LTPS AMOLED display, a powerful 50MP camera setup, and more. However, the Diwali Edition makes the phone even more special with its unique design and GlowShift Technology. Here’s what you need to know about the Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition.
Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition: 5 things that make this festive phone better
- The Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition comes in deep black colour with mandala art design, peacock, flame-shaped accents, and more that represent Indian traditions. The smartphone’s rear panel shifts colour from black to gold, which is inspired by the Diwali celebration, popularly known as the festival of light.
- It features heat-sensitive GlowShift Technology that transforms the rear panel from black to radiant gold above 35 degrees. This is said to be the industry’s first heat-sensitive phone, which makes it more attractive.
- Alongside a unique design, the Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition also flaunts a durable build with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and sponge bionic cushioning. It also offers IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.
- Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition is also known for its advanced camera capabilities. It features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera with autofocus.
- Despite being a mid-ranger, the smartphone offers several AI-powered features such as AI Editor 2.0, AI Eraser, AI Studio, AI Mind Space, AI VoiceScribe, and more. Therefore, you can also experience AI capabilities at under Rs. 40,000.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Oppo Reno 14 5G mobile Diwali Edition: 5 things you need to know about this festive phone
SHARE
Copy