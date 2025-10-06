Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G mobile likely to feature this powerful chipset- What we know so far

This month, we will likely witness several flagship smartphone launches, mainly in the Chinese market. As we wait for their global release, several popular mid-range phones are also in line to debut early next year. One of such smartphones is the Oppo Reno 15 series. While we still have a few months left for its official launch, the smartphone has started to make the rumour mill, giving an early glimpse of what the mid-ranger will look like during the launch. Now, in the recent leak, Oppo Reno 15 Pro’s performance features have been leaked, revealing the expected processor and some powerful capabilities. Oppo Reno 15 series will likely make a November debut in the Chinese market. Here’s what we know so far.(HT Tech)

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G performance features

According to a Weibo (Chinese social media platform ) tispter, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro will likely be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8500 series chipset. The post further highlighted that several smartphone brands are building “all-rounder” phones with the chipset, bringing features like 200MP cameras, advanced periscope lenses, and 10000mAh battery. However, the post included the hashtag of only one smartphone, which was the Oppo Reno 15.

The Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to launch in November in China, with a global launch likely to take place in early 2026. Therefore, we may have to wait a little to confirm what upgrades we can expect, and how the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor with bring a major performance boost to the phone.

Oppo Reno 15 5G series: What to expect

As of now, the Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to include three new models: Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Plus. These models will likely feature 6.3-inch, 6.59-inch, and 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED displays. In addition, the Oppo Reno 15 5G series is expected to feature a 200MP main camera, as also mentioned in the tipster’s post. Apart from these leaks, other specifications of the upcoming Reno series have been kept under wraps.