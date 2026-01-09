Oppo Reno 15 Pro launch: 4 reasons why Find X9 is a better buy

OPPO has launched its latest Reno 15 series in India, and the highlight of the lineup has to be the OPPO Reno 15 Pro 5G, which comes with a 200MP main wide camera. However, when you look at its pricing, it sits just shy of the OPPO Find X9, OPPO’s current flagship smartphone that is positioned just below the Find X9 Pro. This raises an important question, should you consider the Find X9 instead of the Reno 15 Pro? Here are a few reasons why the Find X9 might be the better choice. Oppo Reno 15 series consists of three models.(Oppo)

Reason 1: Better chipset

The OPPO Find X9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, which is a flagship-grade chipset and significantly more powerful than the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 found on the Reno 15 Pro 5G. In terms of performance, the Find X9 also benefits from faster UFS 4.1 storage compared to UFS 3.1 on the Reno 15 Pro, although both phones use the same type of RAM.

Both smartphones offer up to 512GB of internal storage. However, with the OPPO Find X9, you can opt for up to 16GB of RAM, although you will have to pay extra for the higher variant.

Reason 2: Battery

The OPPO Find X9 packs a larger battery than the Reno 15 Pro. It comes with a 7025mAh battery, while the Reno 15 Pro features a 6500mAh unit. Both phones support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. However, the OPPO Find X9 also offers wireless charging support, a feature missing on the Reno 15 Pro.

Reason 3: Hasselblad tuned camera with better video

Despite featuring a 50MP main camera, the OPPO Find X9 uses a larger 1/1.40-inch sensor compared to the Reno 15 Pro’s 200MP 1/1.56-inch sensor. The Find X9 also benefits from a wider F/1.6 aperture, while the Reno 15 Pro offers an F/1.8 aperture.

In addition, the Find X9 supports 4K video recording at up to 120fps, whereas the Reno 15 Pro is limited to 4K at 60fps. The Find X9 can also record in Dolby Vision and LOG formats, capabilities that are missing on the Reno 15 Pro.

Reason 4: Price

There is no denying that the OPPO Find X9 is the brand’s flagship, priced at ₹74,999 in India. In comparison, the Reno 15 Pro costs ₹67,999. The price difference is not massive, and for the extra ₹8,000, you get significantly more, including a far superior chipset.

What makes it even more compelling is that, based on current offline market trends, the OPPO Find X9 is available for around ₹67,000 to ₹70,000. This effectively puts both phones in a similar price bracket, making the Find X9 an even more attractive option.

