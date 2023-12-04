Orpat room heaters for every budget: Top 10 picks for you

Orpat room heaters are the best option if you want quality without paying much. In today's market, where choices are abundant and varied, finding the right room heater that aligns with your budget and meets your heating requirements can be a challenging task. However, Orpat, a renowned brand in the home appliance industry, stands out for its commitment to offering top-notch room heaters that cater to diverse budgets and preferences.

Orpat's range of room heaters is designed to provide warmth and comfort during the coldest months. Their heaters are not only efficient in heating up your space but also boast energy-saving features, making them an economical choice for budget-conscious consumers. The versatility of Orpat room heaters is one of their most appealing aspects. From compact, portable models perfect for small rooms to more powerful units designed for larger areas, Orpat ensures that every customer finds their ideal match. Safety is also a concern when it comes to room heaters, and Orpat addresses this by integrating advanced safety features into its products. These include overheat protection, cool-to-touch exteriors, and sturdy designs that prevent accidental tipping. These features make Orpat room heaters a safe choice for homes with children and pets.

Energy efficiency is another key factor that sets Orpat room heaters apart. With energy costs continually rising, choosing a heater that conserves energy while providing optimal warmth is crucial. Orpat's models are designed to minimize energy consumption, reducing your electricity bills and contributing to a more sustainable environment. Furthermore, Orpat room heaters are renowned for their durability. Built with high-quality materials, they are designed to last, ensuring that your investment pays off in the long run. Their long lifespan, coupled with the brand's excellent customer service and warranty policies, provides consumers with peace of mind.

So, let’s check put the top 10 Orpat room heaters for every budget and explore a range of models that stand out for their performance, efficiency, and value for money. Stay tuned as we guide you through these top picks, helping you find the perfect Orpat room heater to keep you cosy this winter.

Product Description

1. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

This compact Orpat fan heater provides spot heating for spaces up to 250 square feet. Powered by a 100% pure copper wire motor for long-lasting performance, the OEH-1220 uses a blend of durable plastic and metal materials in a cool-touch body to keep you comfortable while staying safe. Two heat settings allow you to choose between 1000 and 2000 watts of warmth, helping you quickly heat up a small bedroom, home office or nursery. The safety mesh grill and multiple safety features like overheat protection and a thermal cut-off ensure safe operation while the non-sagging heating element provides consistent, reliable warmth for years to come. Compact yet mighty, this little fan heater is all you need this winter.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater

Power: 2000 Watts

Colour: White

Type: Fan Heater

Safety Features: Overheat Protection

Additional Features: Adjustable Thermostat, Two Heat Settings

Pros Cons Two heat settings for flexibility Can be noisy during operation Overheat protection for safety May not be suitable for large rooms Compact and portable design Limited advanced features

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

2. Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Apricot)

This 2000-watt heater generates enough power to warm up a room of up to 250 square feet in no time. With two heat settings to choose from, you can dial in the perfect amount of cosy for any occasion. The Orpat OEH-1260 features overheat protection and a thermal cut-off for safety, while the non-sagging heating element ensures longevity. The apricot color adds a touch of style to your space as radiant heat fills the air. Simply plug it in, turn the dial, and wrap yourself in comfort. The built-in cord winder makes storage easy when you're ready to power down, and the whisper-quiet fan distributes heat evenly without distracting noise. Whether you need a little extra warmth for a home office, guest room, or kids' play area, this compact yet mighty heater delivers reliable comfort that fits your space and budget. This one has been designed to make every room feel like home.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater

Power: 2000 Watts

Colour: Apricot

Type: Fan Heater

Safety Features: Thermal Cut-Off

Additional Features: Non-Sagging, Stitched Type

Pros Cons Thermal cut-off for enhanced safety Can be quite loud Non-sagging, stitched design for durability Not ideal for very spacious areas Two heat settings for convenience Basic design with limited extra features

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also read: Top room heaters in India: Stay cosy all winter

3. Orpat Portable Heater 1220 (2000 Watts), Black

This compact yet mighty Orpat heater packs 2000 watts of cosy comfort into a portable cabinet design. Weighing in at just over a kilogram, this black beauty is lightweight enough to move from room to room but powerful enough to quickly chase away winter's chill. Plug it in and the thermostat-controlled ceramic heating element instantly radiates warmth throughout your space. The sturdy plastic cabinet keeps the curious fingers of your little ones safe, while its compact size makes it ideal for smaller rooms like home offices, children's rooms or craft spaces. It's an affordable way to keep yourself or a loved one toastie all season long.

Specifications of Orpat Portable Heater 1220 (2000 Watts)

Power: 2000 Watts

Colour: Black

Type: Portable Fan Heater

Safety Features: Safety Mesh Grill

Additional Features: Cool Touch Body, Two Heat Settings

Pros Cons Cool touch body for safety Noise level can be high Safety mesh grill Not suitable for large spaces Two heat settings for adjustability Basic functionality without extra frills

4. Orpat OPH-1240 1800-Watt PTC Heater (Grey White)

The Orpat OPH-1240 PTC ceramic heater unleashes 1800 watts of spot heating power, enough to warm up spaces of up to 250 square feet. With two heating settings to choose from, you can select just the right amount of heat for your needs. The wide oscillation function ensures heat is distributed evenly throughout the room while overheating protection guards against accidental overheating. Simply adjust the variable thermostat to your desired temperature and let the durable PTC element do the rest. A stylish gray and white design allows this versatile heater to fit in with any room's décor. Perfect for warming up a bedroom, living room, or home office, this compact yet mighty unit delivers efficient, convenient heating wherever you need it.

Specifications of Orpat OPH-1240 1800-Watt PTC Heater

Power: 1800 Watts

Colour: Grey White

Type: PTC Heater

Safety Features: Overheat Auto Cut-Off Protection

Additional Features: Adjustable Thermostat, PTC Ceramic Heating Element

Pros Cons PTC ceramic heating element for efficient heating Slightly lower power than 2000W models Overheat auto cut-off protection May not heat very large rooms effectively Adjustable thermostat for temperature control More expensive than basic fan heaters

5. Orpat OOH-9F Plus 2500-Watt Oil Heater (Black)

This oil heater packs serious heat thanks to its 2000-watt ceramic heating element that warms up rooms in a flash. The sleek black design with nine fins looks great anywhere, while four safety features help put your mind at ease. Simply select from three heat settings depending on how much warmth you need, and adjust the temperature thermostat to maintain your desired comfort. The international ergonomic styling isn't just for show either - it means easy-to-use controls so you can turn up the heat in seconds. With fast and reliable heating performance, this Orpat oil heater will keep you toasty on chilly nights and snowy mornings, all while bringing style to your space.

Specifications of Orpat OOH-9F Plus 2500-Watt Oil Heater

Power: 2500 Watts

Colour: Black

Type: Oil Heater

Safety Features: Overheat Protection

Additional Features: Castor Wheels for Easy Movement, 9 Fins

Pros Cons High power output for larger rooms Heavier and less portable Overheat protection for safety Takes longer to heat up Castor wheels for easy movement Higher energy consumption 9 fins for better heat distribution More expensive than fan heaters

6. Orpat Climate Control Halogen Heater OHH-1200400W/800W/1200W - Cherry Red

This little heater is big on comfort. The Orpat Climate Control Halogen Heater warms your space with 1200 watts of convection heating power, circulating cozy air throughout the room. The radiant burner delivers a soothing glow that makes this heater ideal for bedrooms, home offices and studies. Simply mount it on the floor and let the cherry red finish complement your decor. No matter if you want to chase away the chill on a cool morning or warm up on a chilly evening, this compact yet mighty heater creates the ideal climate for comfort and productivity.

Specifications of Orpat Climate Control Halogen Heater

Power: 400W/800W/1200W

Colou: Cherry Red

Type: Halogen Heater

Safety Features: Tip-Over Switch

Additional Features: Wide-Angle Oscillation, High-Grade Reflectors

Pros Cons Variable power settings (400W/800W/1200W) Less efficient in very cold conditions Tip-over switch for safety Halogen bulbs may need replacement Wide-angle oscillation for even heating Not ideal for heating large areas High-grade reflectors for better heat transmission More expensive than basic heaters

Also read: Top 10 must-have advanced technology room heater fans

7. Orpat OCH-1270 2000 Watts Convector Heater (Black)

Orpat's OCH-1270 2000 Watt convector heater is designed for spot heating to quickly warm up small to medium rooms of up to 250 square feet. Featuring twin-turbo technology, its high-efficiency heating elements ensure fast, balanced heating while staying cool to the touch. The auto-revolving function evenly distributes warmth in all directions, and the overheating and thermal cut-off protections add an extra measure of safety. The variable thermostat lets you control the exact temperature you desire, while the easy-carry handle and compact design allow for portability and placement virtually anywhere. Ideal for warming up a home office, bedroom, or living room nook, this energy-efficient heater unleashes potent yet quiet heat to instantly take the chill off and make any space feel cosy and inviting.

Specifications of Orpat OCH-1270 2000 Watts Convector Heater

Power: 2000 Watts

Colour: Black

Type: Convector Heater

Safety Features: Thermal Cut-Out

Additional Features: Adjustable Thermostat, Turbo Heating

Pros Cons Turbo heating for quick warmth Not as portable due to size Thermal cut-out for safety Higher energy usage than smaller models Adjustable thermostat for comfort May not be effective in very large spaces Sleek black design fits modern interiors More expensive than basic models

8. Orpat OQH-1290 800 Watt Quartz Heater (Royal Blue)

This little heater provides you with cozy comfort in an ergonomic, stylish design. With its international shape and blue finish, it looks good anywhere, while two heat settings give you options for the perfect temperature. Safety features abound, from the tip-over switch that shuts it off if tilted to the protective mesh grill that keeps little fingers safe. Yet, for all its modern amenities, this heater remains remarkably affordable and quiet in operation. Simply plug it in, turn the dial, and watch as the warmth spreads throughout the room. No more shivering through TV shows or working at a chilly desk - this compact quartz heater brings the heat without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Orpat OQH-1290 800 Watt Quartz Heater

Power: 800 Watts

Colour: Royal Blue

Type: Quartz Heater

Safety Features: Safety Tip-Over Switch

Additional Features: Two Heat Settings, Compact Design

Pros Cons Energy-saving with 800 Watts power Lower power, not for large spaces Safety tip-over switch for added safety Quartz rods may need replacement Compact design for easy placement Provides direct heat, not room-wide Two heat settings for versatility Basic features with no advanced options

9. Orpat Climate Control – Quartz Heater – OQH-1470 - Empire Red

This Empire Red heater channels international flair into a stylish, ergonomic design that warms your space with comfort and precision. With four heat settings from low to high, you can customize the warmth to your liking, while the variable thermostat ensures consistent temperature control. The long-life metal body and quartz heating element promise durability and reliability for years of use, and safety features like the tip-over switch help put your mind at ease. Suppose you need a boost of cosiness on a chilly morning or want to take the edge off the evening chill. In that case, this Orpat Climate Control Quartz Heater delivers targeted heat and versatile functionality with a modern look that elevates any space.

Specifications of Orpat Climate Control – Quartz Heater

Power: 800 Watts

Colour: Empire Red

Type: Quartz Heater

Safety Features: Safety Mesh Grill

Additional Features: Two Heating Levels, Energy Saving

Pros Cons Two heating levels for flexibility Not suitable for large rooms Safety mesh grill for added protection Quartz elements may require replacement Energy efficient for cost savings Direct heating rather than whole-room Stylish empire red design Basic design without advanced features

10. Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Grey)

This space heater packs a powerful punch without taking up too much space itself. Its 2000 watts of heating power allow it to quickly heat up medium to large rooms, circulating warmth throughout your home office, living room or bedroom in no time. The slim and compact design means it can fit almost anywhere, discreetly blending into the background when not in use but springing into action at the touch of a button. Made from durable gray plastic, this heater is built to last through many cold seasons to come. With an adjustable thermostat and multiple heat settings, you can tailor the warmth to your exact comfort level, while an automatic shut-off feature provides peace of mind when you can't be there to monitor it.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater

Power: 2000 Watts

Colour: Grey

Type: Fan Heater

Safety Features: Overheat Protection

Additional Features: Two Heat Settings, Cool Blower Function

Pros Cons Overheat protection ensures safety Can be noisy during operation Two heat settings for user control Not ideal for heating large areas Cool blower function for versatility Limited in advanced features

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White) Two heat settings Overheat protection Adjustable thermostat Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Apricot) Thermal cut-off safety Non-sagging, stitched type Easy to move and store Orpat Portable Heater 1220 (2000 Watts), Black Cool touch body Safety mesh grill Portable design Orpat OPH-1240 1800-Watt PTC Heater (Grey White) PTC ceramic heating element Overheat auto cut-off protection Adjustable thermostat Orpat OOH-9F Plus 2500-Watt Oil Heater (Black) High power output (2500 Watts) Castor wheels for easy movement 9 fins for better heat distribution Orpat Climate Control Halogen Heater OHH-1200 Variable power settings Tip-over switch safety Wide-angle oscillation Orpat OCH-1270 2000 Watts Convector Heater (Black) Turbo heating Thermal cut-out safety Adjustable thermostat Orpat OQH-1290 800 Watt Quartz Heater (Royal Blue) Energy-saving operation Safety tip-over switch Compact design Orpat Climate Control – Quartz Heater – OQH-1470 Two heating levels Safety mesh grill Energy-efficient Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Grey) Overheat protection Two heat settings Cool blower function

Best value for money product

With winter right around the corner, a portable heater is a must to keep the chill out of your home. Orpat Portable Heater 1220 (2000 Watts) packs 2000 watts of heating power into a lightweight 1.06 kilogram cabinet, making it easy to move from room to room as needed. Simply plug it in and turn it on for quick, convenient warmth on demand. The stylish black color means it blends in well with any decor, and the indoor-use-only design is perfect for warming up bedrooms and living areas without taking up much space. So cozy up with a good book, blanket and hot beverage as this portable heater chases the winter blues away.

Best overall product

Orpat OOH-9F Plus 2500-Watt Oil Heater boasts an international ergonomic design and stylings with nine fins and three heat settings for customizable comfort. With a 400 ptc ceramic heating element and motor for faster heating, you'll reach your desired room temperature in no time. An adjustable thermostat helps maintain that temperature while four safety features - including a safety dumping switch and manual reset thermal cut-off - provide peace of mind. The sleek black finish blends discreetly into any modern decor as you cozy up with your hot beverage of choice.

How to find the best Orpat room heater?

To find the best Orpat room heater for your space, consider factors like the room size and heating capacity. Orpat has diverse heater options, from personal heaters to larger models suitable for spacious areas. It's crucial to pick a heater with the appropriate heating capacity, as an underpowered one may not warm a large space, while an overpowered one can overheat a smaller room. Check the manufacturer's guidelines on heating capacity vis-a-vis room size to get started.

Another crucial aspect to consider is energy efficiency. With rising energy costs, selecting an energy-efficient Orpat heater can save you money in the long run. Look for models with features like adjustable thermostats or eco-friendly modes, which help in maintaining the desired temperature without unnecessary power consumption. Some heaters also have programmable timers, allowing you to heat your room only when it's needed, further conserving energy.

Safety features are paramount, especially in homes with children or pets. Orpat room heaters generally come equipped with safety mechanisms like automatic overheat protection, which turns the heater off if it gets too hot, and tip-over switches that shut the heater down if it's accidentally knocked over. Features like cool-to-touch exteriors are also beneficial, reducing the risk of burns upon accidental contact.

Finally, consider the additional features that enhance convenience and comfort. Some Orpat heaters come with remote controls, making it easier to adjust settings without having to get up. Noise level is another factor; if you're using the heater in a bedroom or a quiet environment, opt for a model that operates silently. With these considerations in mind, you can find the best Orpat room heater that not only fits your budget but also meets your specific heating needs, ensuring comfort throughout the colder months.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!