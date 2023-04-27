Overwatch 2 bug kills player instantly on Telantis map, internet finds it hilarious

Blizzard’s popular hero shooter Overwatch 2 recently received a major update with the start of Season 4, which introduced a new hero Lifeweaver, and gameplay changes. However, one player encountered a bizarre bug on the Telantis map that resulted in their instant death as soon as they left the spawn point. In a video posted on Reddit, the Redditor known as The_frost__ showed their character, the Omnic hero Ramattra, rushing forward and suddenly dying upon hitting the ground. The glitch was found hilarious by other Redditors, who speculated that Ramattra might have been crushed by the door as it opened. Despite the frustration of dying instantly at the start of the round, the glitch made for a memorable match start.

Overwatch 2 glitch leaves the player dead instantly on the Telantis map.(Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Despite the rough start that Overwatch 2 faced after its announcement at BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard has managed to win over some players with a steady stream of updates, including new heroes and content. However, the free-to-play model and an overabundance of microtransactions in the latest installment have frustrated some fans of the original Overwatch. In response to complaints from players, Blizzard recently announced a change to Lifeweaver’s control to make the character less frustrating to play with a controller.

The video posted on Reddit shows The_frost__ and their teammates gathered at the spawn point in the Telantis map, waiting for the door to open. As soon as the match clock starts ticking, Ramattra rushes forward and dies unexpectedly upon hitting the ground. Fortunately, a nearby Mercy quickly rezzes Ramattra and gets them back into the fight.

Redditors responding to the clip found the glitch hilarious, with some remarking that seeing Ramattra “tripping and dying has no right to be funny.” Others were amused by how Mercy simply rezzes Ramattra without question, leading one user to joke that it was “just another day in the life” for the Overwatch 2 healer.

While it may be frustrating to die instantly at the start of a round, the glitch made for an unforgettable match start. Some players may find themselves watching their step before rushing off into battle the next time they find themselves on the Telantis map. Despite the mixed reaction to Overwatch 2, Blizzard’s dedication to updating the game with fresh content and addressing player feedback has won over some loyal fans.

