Overwatch 2 season 7 showcases Sombra rework with Virus ability and Stealth modes

On August 6th, Aaron Keller, the director of Overwatch 2, confirmed that the hero Sombra, known for sparking controversy, would undergo significant changes in Season 7. However, he remained mysterious about the specifics at that time. Sombra's Season 7 Changes: Virus Power and Stealth Tweaks Revealed in Overwatch 2 (PlayOverwatch/Twitter.X)(Twitter. X)

After several months of silence on the subject, the fans now have a glimpse into Sombra's upcoming work. The game includes intriguing features such as a new virus ability and a unique stealth mechanic that makes her detectable when enemies are nearby.

In a tweet shared on the official Overwatch account, a brief video was revealed showcasing Sombra's new and improved abilities, accompanied by the caption, "Sombra's bringing a virus to the battlefield."

The ability involves Sombra launching a virus missile at her rival. While the tweet and video lack detailed information, it appears that this skill imposes damage over time, as evident from the animation and the audio of Reinhardt being affected for a few seconds.

However, the tweet doesn't clarify whether this ability is a skill shot, nor does it mention how it complements Sombra's overall kit. Another intriguing teaser relates to changes in her stealth ability.

Players have also noticed that while Sombra is in stealth, there appears to be a radius within which her presence may be revealed if an enemy enters it.

However, the tweet doesn't specify whether Sombra can still be revealed in stealth by directly being hit. The new mechanic seems to offer players an alternative method to detect a stealthy Sombra, emphasizing the need for observation and lookouts.

None of these new or reworked abilities have received official confirmation regarding their exact functioning.

Therefore, it's advisable to approach this information with caution until it's officially confirmed in the Season 7 update. Nevertheless, it's evident that Sombra's rework is set to significantly alter the way players approach the character.

