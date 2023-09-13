Parle, IBM collaborate for biscuit brand's digital transformation via cloud, AI

Tech behemoth IBM on Tuesday announced its expansion of the collaboration with biscuit giant Parle Products as part of its digital transformation initiative. At the Think 2023 event in Mumbai, IBM said its partner Parle deployed cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) for business solutions to cut sourcing cost, enhance sales forecast accuracy and lower cost to serve as well as optimise overall IT infrastructure. According to IBM, Parle had been dealing with complexities in the supply and distribution network due to ‘non-differentiated’ strategies across products and channel and fulfillment approaches. This meant service level constraints and higher serving costs. IBM said its association with Parle since 2014 helped the latter to bring operational efficiencies through leveraging cloud and AI capabilities of IBM Consulting.

(Left to Right): Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India & South Asia; Sanjay Joshi, CIO, Parle Products and Paul Burton, General Manager, IBM Asia Pacific at IBM Think Mumbai 2023.(IBM)

“Parle’s nearly decade-long collaboration with IBM, leveraging both its technology expertise and consulting capabilities, has been paved with multiple milestones, all of which has helped us achieve our digital transformation vision. Our joint efforts to not only implement newer SAP solutions but migrate the entirety of existing SAP and non-SAP workloads to the cloud has driven many crucial KPI’s and enhanced overall efficiency”, Sanjay Joshi, CIO, Parle Products said.

Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner, IBM Consulting – India/South Asia said,“Today, leveraging exponential technologies like cloud and AI are fundamental to every company’s competitiveness by transforming the way that they meet customer demands and operate their businesses. Our long-standing collaboration with Parle has reached another milestone where a fundamental shift is being brought to the core strategic units of the organisation. Collectively, this is resulting in improved operations and increased revenue, helping them better serve customers.”According to IBM, by leveraging its security and industry expertise, Parle's operation revamp has spanned across wide spectrum of business functions including procurement transformation, supply chain evolution and human resources transformation.

