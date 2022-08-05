Paytm down for many users: 'Network error,' says firm

Online payment and digital wallet app Paytm is reportedly not working for many users. DownDetector reported several complaints by users who said they were unable to login to the app and make payments. DownDetector received 611 reports by the users till 10 am. At least 66 per cent users complained they were unable to make payments. On the other hand, 29 per cent users said they were facing other issues related to the app. Technical snags were reported from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and several other cities. Paytm allows customers pay for services including prepaid and postpaid mobile services, direct to home recharge, money transfers etc. It is available on all platforms including Android, Apple's iOS and Windows Phone. Later, Paytm tweeted,"Due to a network error across Paytm, a few of you might be facing an issue in logging into the Paytm Money App/website. We are already working on fixing the issue at the earliest. We will update you as soon as it is resolved."

