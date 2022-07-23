Personal details of 54 lakh Twitter users stolen, sold by hacker?

If you are a Twitter user, then this news you shouldn't miss. Due to a flaw in the microblogging platform's database, hackers have gained access to the personal details of 54 lakh users.

Worse than this, a hacker is reportedly selling these data at a price of ₹23.96 lakh rupees on Breached Forum, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported. However, Twitter hasn't commented on the entire episode. In January this year, cyber security watchdog HackerOne had said that the personal data of users, including contact numbers and email addresses, is at a risk due to a bug in the database.

As a result, the personal information of millions of users are at a risk of being illegally accessed. According to report, it is easy to look for anyone's Twitter ID by just getting access to their phone number or email address. What is more worrisome that the details can be accessed even though the user has enabled privacy settings to publicly hide his/her personal details, the website reported.

A researcher had said in a social media post that the bug was present due to an authorisation process used in the android client of the microblogging site, especially during the process to check duplication of a Twitter account. The microblogging site acknowledged the breach as a valid security issue and awarded $5,040 ( ₹4.02 lakh) to the researcher.

Although Twitter has reportedly fixed the bug, but a hacker has been able to get access to personal data of 54 lakh users. According to a report by Restore Privacy, the hacker with the username ‘Devil’ has offered to sell the data of users on Breach Forum. The hacker has also shared a sample user data from the database.

