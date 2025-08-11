Philips i9000 Shaver Review: Decent all-rounder with a few caveats

In the ever-evolving world of electric shavers, the Philips i9000 steps in as a decent contender that blends modern tech with traditional shaving needs. While it certainly brings some noteworthy features, particularly for tech-minded users, there are areas where it stops short of excellence. Philips i9000 shaver comes with some noteworthy features.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Build and design: A solid feel, but gets better

The i9000 steps up from its predecessors with a grippier, ergonomic design, including smaller, more agile rotary heads that allow for better manoeuvrability across the contours of your face. It also retains Philips’ Triple Action Lift and Cut system, incorporating NanoTech Dual Precision blades, all aimed at delivering a close cut down to approximately –0.01 mm close shave.

Shaving performance: Close, though takes getting used to

When it comes to closeness, the i9000 delivers a shave that’s impressively near to what you’d expect from a manual razor, so much so that some tests claim it rivals manual closeness. Its motor, cranking out between 165,000 cutting actions per minute, works through stubble quickly, even up to a week’s growth, and handles both wet and dry use capably.

That said, for those transitioning from a traditional straight or safety razor, you might miss that “butter-smooth” finish, there are moments when the skin feels merely smooth rather than silken. The rotary action, while advanced, doesn’t quite replicate the absolute closeness of a blade. Moreover, first-time users often find the technique requires a learning curve; mastering the ideal rhythm, angle, and pressure takes a bit of practice to avoid missing spots or feeling tugging rather than glide.

Smart Guidance: Handy, but not a game-changer

One of the most compelling modern features is the SenseIQ Pro system, which uses AI to monitor your shaving pressure and motion. A light ring around the heads provides colour-coded feedback. The shaver also allows you to tailor performance to your skin and preferences.

In practice, this tech is clever and occasionally helpful, especially for novice users, but once you settle into a routine, you may find the novelty wears off. Many shavers stop glancing at the app mid-routine, relying instead on the smart ring or reverting to muscle memory.

Ease of use and maintenance

Cleaning the i9000 is refreshingly simple: it's fully washable and features a one-touch open head mechanism that makes rinsing out hair effortless. Battery-wise, you get around 60 minutes of runtime from a full charge, quick charging also gives enough for a single shave in just five minutes. Note, however, that charging is via USB-A, not the more ubiquitous USB-C. Losing or misplacing the proprietary cable or adapter could prove inconvenient. A USB-C port would have been a welcome modern upgrade, something budget travellers and tech enthusiasts would appreciate.

Warranty and price: Reassuring but not cheap

The i9000 commands a premium price, around ₹17,999 depending on the package, placing it firmly at the high end of consumer electric shavers. On the plus side, Philips backs the device with a robust five-year warranty, which speaks to the brand’s confidence in its build quality.

Final verdict

The Philips i9000 is decent all round, offering strong performance with modern flair and plenty of thoughtful features. It’s a solid choice for those who enjoy high-tech grooming tools and are prepared to spend time learning its nuances. That said, traditionalists transitioning from a razor may feel it still falls short of that velvety finish they’re used to, and others may find the AI guidance supplementary rather than essential. The lack of USB-C charging also feels like a missed opportunity in 2025.