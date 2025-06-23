Pixel 10 launch: 5 key things we expect from the next-gen Google phones

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 10 series soon, possibly as early as August, similar to the Pixel 9 series last year, according to reports. This year, just like in 2024, several models are expected: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the third-generation Google foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google Pixel 10 series could look a lot like the Pixel 9 phones.((Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters))

That said, numerous upgrades are anticipated with the Pixel 10 series, and here’s a roundup of what Google might offer based on current reports. Read on.

Tensor G5 could bring performance improvements

Based on reports so far, Google could indeed be bringing a major upgrade by switching to TSMC. So far, Google Pixel devices have used Tensor chipsets made by Samsung. However, Google is now expected to use TSMC's process, and the Tensor G5, expected in the Pixel 10, could be made by TSMC. This could be a major upgrade in terms of how the processors fare in everyday tasks, as well as in efficiency and power.

Pixel 10 vanilla model may receive new a new camera lens

So far, Google's standard Pixel models have shipped with a dual-camera setup, as was the case with the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and Pixel 9. However, Google might finally have a third camera for the Pixel 10, which could be a telephoto lens. This would mean a triple-camera setup right from the standard variant, making for a much more versatile camera system.

A new tele-macro function is also rumoured

Some phones, like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and the Vivo X200 Pro, allow you to capture macro photos using the telephoto lens. This is unlike the ultra-wide macros present on the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the likes of the iPhone 16 Pro.

Now, it seems Google could be bringing a telephoto macro function to the Pixel 10 Pro, as reported by Android Headlines. This would mean you could take macro shots of subjects while remaining quite far from them, which provides an interesting perspective and allows for wider creative possibilities.

More or less the same design as Pixel 9

Pixel 9 series last year offered a design overhaul, wherein the Pixels switched to a flat front, back, and flat sides, very reminiscent of the current industry-wide trend. It started featuring a disconnected camera module, which sits in the top half of the phone. It is a truly distinct look and unlike any other phone available on the market.

Based on the leaked renders seen so far, the Pixel 10 series is expected to feature the same design language.

Google Pixel 10 likely be available from the official Google Store in India

Earlier this month, Google finally launched its own official online store in the Indian market, which allows users to buy Pixel devices directly from Google. So, it is likely that the Pixel 10 series will be available to buy directly from Google in India.

