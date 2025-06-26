Pixel 10 may get a battery upgrade, but the camera could divide users, report hints

The Google Pixel 10 series is reportedly just over a month away, expected to launch in August 2025. Over the course of the last few months, we have had a slew of leaks come out, including details about its processor, the design, and more. Now, another leak has emerged, detailing a major addition that Google could bring to the vanilla Pixel 10 model and one confusing change (depending on how you look at it) that the phone could get. Here are the details. Know what Google is expected to bring with the new Pixel 10 series.(Google)

Google To Boost Pixel 10 Battery?

According to Android Headlines, Google could upgrade the vanilla Pixel 10 model. For context, the vanilla Pixel 9 model currently comes with a 4,700 mAh battery. Google could also improve the charging speed of the Pixel 10 and boost it to around 29 watts, with a wireless speed of around 15 watts using Qi2 wireless capability. So, all in all, this could make for a decent upgrade when it comes to the battery capability of the Pixel 10, especially considering it is also expected to get TSMC's 3nm process chipset, which is going to be the Tensor G5. Therefore, there could be some efficiency upgrades here as well, contributing to a good overall battery life.

Pixel 10 Camera: Downgrade Or Upgrade?

Android Headlines also reports that the Google Pixel 10 is expected to get the same 48-megapixel sensor as the Pixel 9a, happening to be a 1/2-inch sensor. This would make it much smaller than the sensor you have on the Pixel 9. Alongside this, reports add that the ultrawide sensor could also be downgraded from 48 megapixels to 12 megapixels to make way for the 5x, 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera.

So, it depends on how you look at it. In a way, you might get a third lens, which could make for much more versatility and allow for more possibilities when clicking pictures and taking videos, but at the same time, the sensor quality could be nerfed.

Our Take

One aspect that is worth looking at is the fact that Google has always relied on its computational photography. In fact, if you think about it, it used the same sensor all the way from the Pixel 3 to the Pixel 5, and that being the Sony IMX 363, with minor software tweaks, and people never complained about the photo quality. Considering we have seen how Google's A-series models perform in blind camera tests, especially MKBHD's, the A-models have always garnered great results. So, the Pixel 10 getting a third camera and having to compromise on other sensors may not be a bad thing if Google can properly optimise things for users.

