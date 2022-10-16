Pixel 7 Pro owners complain of scrolling issues. This may help fix it

Some owners of Google's recently launched smartphone Pixel 7 Pro are complaining about scrolling issues in the device.

“I can't put my finger on it, but the scrolling is just different on my Pixel 7 Pro in comparison to the Pixel phones I had before,” a Pixel 7 Pro owner wrote on Reddit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For instance, the left/right swipe gestures on the Relay app have to be much more generous to register. Or on the Instagram app, when flicking right/left through a post gallery I have to move my fingers more to get to the next picture,” the smartphone owner said, adding that vertical scrolling on the Pixel 7 Pro for YouTube was strange - sometimes it is too fast and sometimes slower than intended.

However, some users on the American discussion website said that the problem seemed to have been resolved after installing a system update on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Also Read| Google Pixel 7 Pro is the absolute no-nonsense Android flagship

Google is yet to issue a statement on the issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch Quad-HD LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Android 13 is Pixel Pro 7's operating system and the smartphone is equipped with a Tensor G2 chip. It packs 12GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In India, Pixel Pro 7 is priced at ₹84,999 and has been available for sale for interested customers since October 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Harshit Sabarwal Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico.