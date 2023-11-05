Pixel 8 Pro now available in new 256GB storage option, priced at 1.14 lakh

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 05, 2023 08:59 AM IST

The handset was initially launched only in the 12GB RAM+ 128GB storage option.

Google has launched a new storage option of Pixel 8 Pro in India, with the smartphone now available here in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option, in addition to the existing 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

Pixel 8 Pro 256GB variant (Image courtesy: twitter.com/ishanagarwal24)

The tech giant launched Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at its Made by Google event on October 4; the handsets went on sale on October 12. In India, these were launched at 75,999 and 1,06,999, respectively.

Pixel 8 Pro: 256GB variant

That Google has launched a new storage option of the handset, is according to tipster Ishan Agarwal.

Priced 7000 more than the 128GB model, the handset comes for 1,13,999. Buyers, however, can save 13,000 more, reducing its price to 1,00,999. This includes 9000 off on paying from a State Bank of India (SBI) credit card and 4000 off as exchange bonus.

Additionally, the 256GB variant is available only in Obsidian colour option; the 128GB one, on the other hand, comes in Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian colour options. Porcelain, however, is not sold in India.

Pixel 8 Pro: Specifications

(1.) 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 nits peak brightness.

(2.) Powered by Google's custom-made Tensor G3 chipset with Titan M2 security coprocessor.

(3.) The latest Android 14 operating system.

(4.) 5050mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

(5.) 10.5MP front camera for selfies and video calls; triple camera setup at the rear (50MP wide camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, 48MP telephoto lens)

