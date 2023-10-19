Google announces ‘Made-in-India’ Pixel smartphones
The company said it intends to begin with Pixel 8, launched earlier this month. The first Made-in-India Pixels are likely to be rolled out in 2024, it added.
Google will manufacture its Pixel smartphones in India, the company announced on Thursday at Google for India, the ninth edition of its annual India-specific event.
Pixel 8 – it was launched earlier this month – is likely to be the first locally-made smartphone in the lineup, and a roll out is expected in 2024, the tech giant added.
“Today, we see an even greater opportunity in making Pixel smartphones available to more people in India, and are very excited to announce our plan to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India,” said Rick Osterloh, Google's Senior VP for Devices and Services, at the in-person event, drawing huge cheers from the audience.
“We will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce Pixel phones locally, joining the Make in India initiative” Osterloh further said.
He further described the country as a ‘priority market’ for the Pixel devices, and remarked that in recent years, the Asian nation has ‘established itself as a truly world-class hub for manufacturing, resulting in a thriving environment for businesses to flourish.’